Watch: Séamus Coleman sparks emotional scenes at surprise cap presentation

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman and former international goalkeeper Alan Kelly made an Everton colleague’s day by presenting a commemorative cap to acknowledge her late father’s Ireland career.

Nicola McMahon, part of the first team’s operations department based at Finch Farm, is the daughter of former Everton and Ireland defender Tommy Clinton – who won three caps.

Full-back Tommy joined the Blues from Dundalk in March 1948 and made his debut against Burnley 11 months later, eventually leaving for Blackburn Rovers in 1955.

During his time with Everton, Dublin-born Clinton represented Ireland but, unfortunately, his caps were later misplaced.

On learning about the missing keepsakes, Everton’s goalkeeping coach Kelly, who won 35 caps himself and worked on the backroom team under Stephen Staunton and Giovanni Trapattoni, contacted the FAI to explore a resolution.

A specially designed green cap with a gold number three and the lettering FAI MNT (men’s national team) on the front was created.

On its arrival, Kelly enlisted the help of current Everton and Ireland skipper Coleman to hand it over, prompting emotional scenes at the club’s training ground.

Seamus Coleman and Alan Kelly recently surprised a long-serving member of Everton staff by handing her a commemorative Ireland cap acknowledging her late father's international career.

Nic, who last September celebrated 40 years working at Everton in various departments, told the club’s website: “Everton is a massive family and is a huge part of my family too; my mum, husband and daughter have all worked here, and my brother-in-law played for the club.

“I can’t believe what Alan has done for me and can’t thank him enough. It’s such a thoughtful gesture and, receiving it on behalf of Dad, who sadly passed away in 2009, was a really special moment.

“When I took the cap home to my daughters and husband, they were all delighted too. We’re going to put it in a proper display case in the lounge.”

Kelly added: “Nic’s a really popular member of staff here at Everton and after hearing her Dad’s story, I wanted to try to get something for her and her family to remember his international career by.

“I must thank everybody at the FAI, particularly Cathal Dervan, who helped organise this wonderful gesture. To see Nic’s reaction, and the smile on Séamus’s face, too, made it worthwhile.”