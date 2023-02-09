Absentees aplenty for Shamrock Rovers and Derry ahead of season curtain raiser

President’s Cup finals can be deceptive as a guideline but we can assume Friday’s contestants Derry City and Shamrock Rovers will be prominent in the season ahead.

The annual curtain-raiser between the league and cup winners, revived since 2014 once domestic league fanatic Michael D Higgins gave his approval from the Áras, carries a health warning when it comes to forming grand predictions.

For instance, it looked ominous for the rest when double-holders Cork City swept Dundalk away in 2018 before it going awry while three years later Dundalk’s victory over Shamrock Rovers preceded their worst finish, sixth place, of the last decade.

Even last year’s warm-up produced a game that, though they lost on penalties, seemed to validate the title claims of St Patrick’s Athletic. By the season’s conclusion, however, they were fourth, 18 points adrift of Rovers.

This is the start of the champions’ bid to complete their four-in-a-row of titles, yet, like Derry, the absence of several regulars limits the value that can be derived from proceedings at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

“We’ll probably be missing six or seven on Friday,” confirmed Hoops boss Stephen Bradley.

“Sean Kavanagh, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon, Ronan Finn and Gary O’Neill are all unavailable. Some just have knocks that we’ll be careful with and think about the bigger picture of the league campaign starting next week at Sligo Rovers.”

Bradley should still be able to hand debuts to four new recruits of Liam Burt, Estonian Markus Poom, Johnny Kenny and the returning Trevor Clarke.

They have also offered a contract to Divin Isamala, a promising centre-back from St Francis, who impressed on trial against Waterford last week.

He has interest too from St Pat’s and cross-channel outfit Derby County. “I feel that the squad is the strongest that we’ve had in quite some time,” noted Bradley.

Derry have had their disruptions as well. The sudden passing last week of Kevin Higgins, brother of manager Ruaidhrí, has understandably redirected his time to family during this sad period.

Newly-signed striker Colm Whelan is still at least two months away from playing after his ACL rupture last May while injury also sidelines defenders Cameron Dummigan and Ciaron Harkin, along with midfielder Patrick McEleney.

Cork-born midfielder Adam O’Reilly will likely make his bow following a move from Preston North End and the club are still working on further recruits, including the prospect of Ireland U21 attacker Ollie O’Neill arriving on loan from Fulham.

Kick-off on Friday is 7.45pm with the game being streamed on LOITV.ie.