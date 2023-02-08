Healy's Poom reunion sparked Swedish raid

Colin Healy’s reunion with former Sunderland team-mate Mart Poom provided the gateway to his Swedish raid for Cork City.

Midfielder Albin Winbo, wing-back Kevin Custovic, and striker Daniel Krezic have all been recently recruited for City’s return to the Premier Division which kicks off on Friday week against Bohemians ahead of what’s expected to be a full Turner’s Cross.

Dermot Usher’s takeover ratification in early December left Healy playing catch-up for recruits but a chance conversation with Estonian goalkeeper Poom, whom Healy played alongside under Mick McCarthy, opened new doors to Northern Europe.

“We got talking to agents and they knew Mart Poom,” Healy explained at Wednesday’s launch of the 2023 season.

“His son (Markus) has joined Shamrock Rovers on loan for the season and we just got chatting about other players.

“We looked at a few, brought them over and knew they’d add quality to the group.

“They’ve really good in the dressing-room too and have fitted in very quickly.”

Healy has added strike pair Ethon Varian and Tunde Owolabi from the domestic market, as well as Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan, but says he’ll seeking the right candidates if they fit the specification.

“There’s still a few weeks left in the window and we’re looking but I don’t know whether we get them,” he stressed about his targets. “Also, I won’t be bringing players in for the sake of it.”

As well as the three academy graduates they’ve lost in the off-season to UK clubs, Mark O’Mahony (Brighton), David Harrington (Fleetwood Town), and Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace), Healy confirmed Kevin O’Connor has decided to move abroad. Alec Byrne has been part of the pre-season series, which concludes against Cobh Ramblers on Friday at Mayfield, but has been allowed to find a new club.

“It was great to have Alec back from injury but he needs games and I cannot guarantee him that in the season ahead.”