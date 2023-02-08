Healy's Poom reunion sparked Swedish raid

Midfielder Albin Winbo, wing-back Kevin Custovic, and striker Daniel Krezic have all been recently recruited for City’s return to the Premier Division which kicks off on Friday week against Bohemians ahead of what’s expected to be a full Turner’s Cross.
Healy's Poom reunion sparked Swedish raid

NEW RECRUITS? Cork City manager Colin Healy and Cian Coleman at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 season held at City Hall in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 21:28
John Fallon

Colin Healy’s reunion with former Sunderland team-mate Mart Poom provided the gateway to his Swedish raid for Cork City.

Midfielder Albin Winbo, wing-back Kevin Custovic, and striker Daniel Krezic have all been recently recruited for City’s return to the Premier Division which kicks off on Friday week against Bohemians ahead of what’s expected to be a full Turner’s Cross.

Dermot Usher’s takeover ratification in early December left Healy playing catch-up for recruits but a chance conversation with Estonian goalkeeper Poom, whom Healy played alongside under Mick McCarthy, opened new doors to Northern Europe.

“We got talking to agents and they knew Mart Poom,” Healy explained at Wednesday’s launch of the 2023 season.

“His son (Markus) has joined Shamrock Rovers on loan for the season and we just got chatting about other players.

“We looked at a few, brought them over and knew they’d add quality to the group.

“They’ve really good in the dressing-room too and have fitted in very quickly.” 

Healy has added strike pair Ethon Varian and Tunde Owolabi from the domestic market, as well as Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan, but says he’ll seeking the right candidates if they fit the specification.

“There’s still a few weeks left in the window and we’re looking but I don’t know whether we get them,” he stressed about his targets. “Also, I won’t be bringing players in for the sake of it.” 

As well as the three academy graduates they’ve lost in the off-season to UK clubs, Mark O’Mahony (Brighton), David Harrington (Fleetwood Town), and Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace), Healy confirmed Kevin O’Connor has decided to move abroad. Alec Byrne has been part of the pre-season series, which concludes against Cobh Ramblers on Friday at Mayfield, but has been allowed to find a new club. 

“It was great to have Alec back from injury but he needs games and I cannot guarantee him that in the season ahead.”

More in this section

Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship - Loftus Road We need more time – Leeds chairman says hunt for new manager still ongoing
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Emir of Qatar interested in buying Manchester United for £4.5bn
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Tottenham suffer huge blow with skipper Hugo Lloris set for spell on sidelines
Ange Postecoglou File Photo

Postecoglou won’t make Leeds switch now as Celtic ‘too important’ – Schwarzer

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.24 s