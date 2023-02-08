Duff content to battle big spenders for top honours

IT’S fortunate Damien Duff admits he is an eternal dreamer, for he doesn’t foresee Shelbourne rattling the League of Ireland’s heavyweights on finance alone.

Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, both backed by billionaires, have set the standards in the Premier Division as trailblazers from budgets still expanding.

Had the proposed takeover by Southampton owners Sports Republic not come unstuck at the eleventh hour in December, Duff's second season as a senior manager would be as a recruiter shopping on the high street.

"If the investment came in, I probably would have been able to quadruple my budget,” he laments.

"I think the club is still in talks with many people to get to the next level.

"It's not rocket science, you look at Derry, you look at Pats, you look at Rovers, any big player becomes available they are in straight away.

"Have I gone and chatted to these players? Yeah. Did they want to come to us? Yeah. But when money is spoken - here, I tap out. It’s 'see you later'.

“Usually, a player with a lot of experience in the league at 27 or 28, who has a bit of quality, costs €1,200 per week. I ain't got that.”

Shels’ disparate group of directors continue to seek additional funding but the Ireland legend isn’t legislating on the largesse.

A seventh placed finish and FAI Cup final appearance for a newly-promoted club in his first season at the helm is enough of a springboard to leap from.

"I am a dreamer at the end of the day,” he said about upsetting the hierarchy in the 2023 campaign which kicks off for the Reds on February 17 against Drogheda United at Tolka Park.

“We didn’t get that investment so I have no issue and am really happy with the squad I have.

“When you look at it on paper - here we go again talking about budgets - but the top three probably have four times our budget but it doesn't faze me whatsoever.

“One bit that I stand over and that gives me hope is that of the 10 Premier teams last year, who made the biggest improvement over the course of 36 league games and four or five cup games? Without doubt I think it was us.

“From game one to game 36, that is my greatest hope and now we have a squad of players who have worked with me over the year.

“They have improved no end and that is what I will rely on for our success - not paying a lot of money for them.”

After gutting the First Division title-winning squad he inherited 14 months ago, Duff has been more subtle with the incomings this term.

Galway United’s Conor Kearns has swapped places with goalkeeper Brendan Clarke, Matty Smith’s loan from Derry City was made permanent, title-winner Paddy Barrett was signed from St Pat’s while Evan Caffrey was foremost amongst the picks from UCD’s side that defied the odds to survive the drop.

“I want loads of kids in because they don't answer back,” he joked about the age profile of his squad.

“The reason I got Paddy (Barrett) is that he's a personality and a presence, something we have lacked before.

“Your title-winners with medals and experience cost too much money while young kids prove they are exciting and hopefully one day they will be 26 and commanding these wages and plenty of medals under their belt.

"If you compare us to the starting line-up front last season, no disrespect, but I think it is night and day.

“Even the lads who have been with us for a year, they know how we work, the intensity we work at.

"There is a marked difference in the quality of everything. I think we are a much better team but talk is cheap. It is about doing it and delivering it on match day under the Friday lights."

And can they better last year’s accomplishment by challenging for that coveted top-four spot?

“Yeah, that’s been discussed,” the two-time Premier League winner confesses.

“Budget wise, do we have a right to be talking about it? No. Did we have a right to be talking about cup finals? No. We have spoken about Europe and cup finals because there is no point doing it otherwise.

“You can do anything in life. This is something I thought I wouldn't do; that I wouldn't be up to it but I have done it.

“I have grown as a person on and off the pitch, I'd like to think and it's out of your comfort zone, a lot of people in life go motoring along but I did something I was scared of, and I am grateful for it.”