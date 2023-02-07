Wales midfielder Joe Allen retires from international football

Wales midfielder Joe Allen has announced his international retirement after making 74 appearances for his country.

The Cardiff player was a key figure in the Wales teams which qualified for Euro 2016, Euro 2020, and the 2022 World Cup.

Allen released a statement through the Football Association of Wales:

“Playing for Wales has been a great passion and love in my life, I have been extremely fortunate.

"I have shared this journey with incredible people…my family, teammates, staff and fans have made it special and I’m hugely grateful to you all.

"Our nation’s support is inspiring, and it has given me immense pride to wear the shirt…so many unforgettable experiences.

"Unfortunately, time and injuries take their toll and so it’s time for me to make way for our next generation. The future of Welsh football is bright."