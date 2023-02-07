Aviva Stadium unavailable for the women’s World Cup farewell friendly due to pitch renovations

Pitch renovations have been blamed for the FAI being unable to secure Aviva Stadium for the women’s World Cup farewell friendly against France on Thursday, July 6.

Vera Pauw’s side last October became the first-ever team to reach a major tournament and will face co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria from July 20-31.

Unlike other associations across Europe, including the UK, the FAI hasn’t staged any women’s internationals at its national arena – retaining them at the 7,600-capacity Tallaght Stadium.

Despite the wave of interest in the team since achieving history, it will remain that way until at least after the World Cup.

Ireland have away friendlies – on March 22 against China in Marbella followed by another in April – before concluding with a home pair in June and July.

Tallaght is due to open the newly-constructed north stand around July time, raising faint hopes of an expanded 10,000 capacity for the visit of a French side ranked fifth in the world.

European champions England and World champions USA have also been touted as potential opposition for the send-off event.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said: "We are delighted to confirm this home game for the Ireland Women's National Team against an opponent who are amongst the best in women's football right now.

"We did explore the possibility of hosting this game in Aviva Stadium but it was not available due to scheduled pitch redevelopment work. We are now aiming to sell out Tallaght Stadium for what will be the perfect way to send the Ireland team off to the World Cup."

This game will be included in a first ever women's team season ticket, which will take in the UEFA Women’s Nations League fixtures that are scheduled for later in the year following the draw in April.

Pauw added: “It is fantastic that we will get to play in front of our fans in our home of Tallaght Stadium before going to Australia for the World Cup.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the FAI who has helped to organise this game because we need to test ourselves against a high quality opponent in order to prepare us for the World Cup. France are one of the top teams in the world and will provide us with the type of challenge that we require.

“A lot of hard work continues to be done around our preparations for the World Cup with some excellent games lined up. We are excited to be returning to Tallaght Stadium – that is where we have made so many great memories.

“It is also brilliant news to have a season ticket package for our home games in 2023. This is another significant part of the ongoing development of women and girls’ football in Ireland and we are looking forward to playing in front of our fans in some big games.”