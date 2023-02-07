Belgium wait for new coach Tedesco as he seeks settlement at old club Leipzig

The 37-year-old agreed to replace Roberto Martinez on a contract up to the 2026 World Cup but has been unable to sign while negotiating the balance of his contract at Bundesliga club Leipzig.
Belgium wait for new coach Tedesco as he seeks settlement at old club Leipzig

NEW GIG: Domenico Tedesco. Pic: Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 15:50
Mark Gleeson

Belgium's plans to name Domenico Tedesco as their new coach continue to be stymied by contract negotiations with his former club RB Leipzig but Belgian FA sources said they expect the matter to be settled within a week.

The 37-year-old agreed to replace Roberto Martinez on a contract up to the 2026 World Cup but has been unable to sign while negotiating the balance of his contract at Bundesliga club Leipzig.

Tedesco was fired in September but is still entitled to an estimated one million euros ($1.07 million) in wages, the sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

He also stands to earn a further bonus payment if the club win the Bundesliga and is negotiating a settlement to see how much he could still recover.

Leipzig are currently fourth in the Bundesliga standings, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich after 19 games.

The Belgian FA had hoped for a formal announcement on the new coach to be made at the end of this week but are still waiting for Tedesco’s talks with Leipzig to be concluded.

They are confident, however, that he will have ample time to prepare for their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm on March 24, the sources added.

Belgium have a friendly versus Germany in Cologne scheduled for four days later.

Martinez left after Belgium's much vaunted side crashed out in the first round of the World Cup in Qatar in December and has since been named Portugal manager.

Tedesco, who was born in Italy but grew up in Germany, has also coached Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow.

Reuters

More in this section

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Erik ten Hag is unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Stamford Bridge New Zealand's 'no d*******s' mentality coach to join Chelsea
Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship - Ewood Park James McClean crowns baby news with battling point for strugglers Wigan
<p>FANFARE: Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland with supporters after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Finland at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Aviva Stadium unavailable for the women’s World Cup farewell friendly due to pitch renovations

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.225 s