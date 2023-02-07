James McClean crowns baby news with battling point for strugglers Wigan

James McClean was delighted to cap off a memorable personal day by helping basement side Wigan Athletic scrap a point at Blackburn Rovers.

Earlier on Monday, the Ireland international's wife Erin had given birth to the couple’s fourth child, their daughter.

The Derry native still managed to hook up with his squad for the first game under the management of his former teammate from his first spell at the club, Shaun Maloney.

They remain anchored to the foot of the Championship table, just behind Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool on goal difference, but a battling stalemate at Ewood Park offers encouragement for their survival plight.

McClean, in line to elevate his 95-cap haul into the coveted century category later this year, was at his usually combative self, incurring a booking during a feisty Lancashire derby.

His wife had responded to a club tweet confirming his selection in the team by stating: "He owes me a week of night feeds for this. To be fair the midwives are better help. haha naw jk. He had me well earned in advance lol."

McClean himself spoke afterwards to Sky Sports.

“It’s been a long day but if I stood here and complained I’d get a slap off my missus,” he said.

“She’s the one who did all the hard work today and been absolute brilliant.

“That’s four babies now. It’s been a special day and to come here and get a result tops it off.”