Carlos Queiroz announced as new Qatar head coach

Qatar have announced Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the national team. The 69-year-old Portuguese was in charge of Iran at the 2022 World Cup, which was held in Qatar.
Carlos Queiroz announced as new Qatar head coach

NEW BOSS: Carlos Queiroz has taken over as head coach of Qatar. Pic: Mohamed Hossam/Getty Images

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 11:25
James Whelan

Qatar have announced Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the national team.

The 69-year-old Portuguese was in charge of Iran at the 2022 World Cup, which was held in Qatar.

The former Real Madrid boss and Manchester United assistant has replaced Felix Sanchez, whose team lost all their group matches which was a first for a World Cup host nation.

A short statement on the Qatar Football Association Twitter feed read: "Carlos Queiroz is the new head coach of #AlAnnabi.

"We wish the Portuguese coach all the best with our national team."

Queiroz managed also Iran at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. He was in charge of Portugal in 2010 and led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 finals, but stepped down before the tournament.

The Portuguese was also coach for United Arab Emirates, Colombia and Egypt as well as Real Madrid and assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Jürgen Klopp and the strange ritualistic power of the press conference
Christian Atsu file photo Former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu found alive in quake rubble: envoy
Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship - Ewood Park Shaun Maloney's Wigan reign begins with goalless draw at Blackburn
<p>DEFENDING HIS MAN: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images</p>

Carlo Ancelotti says abuse of Vinicius is problem for all Spanish football

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.23 s