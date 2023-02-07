Carlos Queiroz announced as new Qatar head coach

Qatar have announced Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the national team.
The 69-year-old Portuguese was in charge of Iran at the 2022 World Cup, which was held in Qatar.
The former Real Madrid boss and Manchester United assistant has replaced Felix Sanchez, whose team lost all their group matches which was a first for a World Cup host nation.
A short statement on the Qatar Football Association Twitter feed read: "Carlos Queiroz is the new head coach of #AlAnnabi.
"We wish the Portuguese coach all the best with our national team."
Queiroz managed also Iran at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. He was in charge of Portugal in 2010 and led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 finals, but stepped down before the tournament.
The Portuguese was also coach for United Arab Emirates, Colombia and Egypt as well as Real Madrid and assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.