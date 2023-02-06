West Brom’s Carlos Corberan in the frame to replace Jesse Marsch

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan ranks high on Leeds’s shortlist as they seek a replacement for the sacked Jesse Marsch. The American left Elland Road after 11 months on Monday after a run of seven Premier League games without a win seemingly made up the minds of a Leeds board understood to have been divided about the prospect of switching managers.

While Victor Orta, the director of football who lined up Marsch as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement, fought long and hard to keep the 49-year-old, other directors advocated change at a club scheduled to be taken over shortly by the San Francisco-based 49er Enterprises, which owns 44% of the club.

It happened 48 hours before Leeds — above the relegation zone on goal difference and on a run of two victories in 17 Premier League games — travel to Manchester United for a tricky league engagement before facing the same opponents at home on Sunday.

Corberan, a much-admired former assistant to Bielsa at Elland Road who subsequently impressed as Huddersfield’s manager before joining West Brom, is among the candidates under serious consideration. In the meantime, Chris Armas is in line to take caretaker charge. The American coach, a former Manchester United assistant manager, was appointed as Marsch’s No 2 a fortnight ago and could be retained.

Although Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last spring, defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday proved the final straw for Marsch.

The highly experienced Rafael Benitez is available, but although he has friends in the Leeds boardroom, the former Liverpool, Newcastle, and Everton manager may not be the right tactical fit for Orta, who favours a high-intensity pressing game.

The similarly unattached Mauricio Pochettino could have greater appeal, but it is unclear whether the former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager would consider such a high-risk posting.

Leeds confirmed Marsch's exit in a statement on their website. It read: "Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

"Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

"Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack, and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Marsch's departure comes with the club sitting in 17th place in the Premier League table, clear of the relegation zone only on goal difference, and having collected just three points from the last 21 they have contested - with two matches against fierce rivals Manchester United to come this week.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch was drafted in as Bielsa's replacement in February last year with Leeds hoping he could pick up the baton from the Argentinian.

Speaking at the time, he knew he had big shoes to fill amid some unfavourable reaction, but urged supporters to give him a chance.

He said: "I have a lot to prove to our fanbase that I'm the right guy to follow such a hero like Marcelo Bielsa.

"But I think the key is when they see the team play and they play with passion, heart and they show that they're also intelligent and clear with the playing model and they're aggressive, then the fans will tolerate the coach even if they don't like his accent or if he's not as popular as the previous coach."

Marsch took up the reins with the club sitting 16th and two points clear of the bottom three and eventually guided them to a 17th-placed finish on the final day of the season.

However, he was never really able to address the problems which blighted the latter days of the Bielsa era with injuries — key man Patrick Bamford's bid for fitness and form in particular — and recruitment blighting his efforts to build upon that escape.

In addition his tactical approach, which sought to create chaos for opponents, proved successful only sporadically.

Bielsa, who was touted as a replacement for Frank Lampard at Everton before Sean Dyche's appointment, has been linked with a return to the club amid his successor's struggles, perhaps more romantically than realistically.

What is clear is that chairman Andrea Radrizzani needs to find the right man quickly if Leeds are to avoid being dragged into the thick of another scrap for survival.

