Jesse Marsch sacked as Leeds head coach

The American lost his job a day after a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
EXIT: Jesse Marsch has been sacked (Mike Egerton/PA).

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 15:01
PA Sport Staff

Jesse Marsch has been sacked as Leeds head coach after seven games without a Premier League victory.

American Marsch, who was appointed as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement in February last year, lost his job a day after a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter account said: “#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.”

The statement continued: “Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch leaves with the club sitting in 17th place in the table, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

He won 11 of the 37 games for which he was in charge and eight of 32 in the league and found himself a target for angry fans following the defeat at the City Ground.

LeedsPlace: UK
