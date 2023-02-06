FAI intensify efforts to secure allegiance of Cliftonville star Sean Moore

The Belfast native has only represented Northern Ireland at 18 level – a non-competitive grade.
MOORE TO COME: Carrick Rangers vs Cliftonville Cliftonville’s Sean Moore celebrates scoring their second goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 14:23
John Fallon

The FAI have intensified their attempts to secure the international allegiance of Cliftonville’s teenage star Sean Moore by including the winger in a U19 training camp today.

After being handed his senior debut at 16 last season, Moore has made 21 appearances this term for the Irish League leaders, who rebuffed six-figure offers from UK clubs for their star before last week’s transfer deadline.

The Belfast boy has only represented Northern Ireland at 18 level – a non-competitive grade when it comes to Fifa’s eligibility rule – meaning he is free to play for either the North or Republic in qualifiers and then switch up to the full international level.

Both teams have U19 elite qualifiers coming up in late March but Irish FA youth chief Gerard Lyttle had earmarked Moore for next season’s campaign for which, as hosts, Northern Ireland are guaranteed finalists.

It remains to be seen whether Ireland’s U19 boss Tom Mohan tries to circumvent that plan by promoting Moore a year early for this season’s qualifiers at Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford from March 22 against Slovakia, Greece and Estonia. Top place in the round-robin series clinches a place at the Malta-hosted finals in July.

Moore, considered a relative late developer, has already gained an army of admirers both home and abroad.

Brighton and Newcastle United are monitoring the flanker, who doesn’t turn 18 till August, but it was West Ham United who made the most serious effort to acquire him in the run-up to last Tuesday’s deadline by lodging a £200,000 bid.

Cliftonville’s decision to reject stems from their eagerness to retain their prize asset for their tilt at a first NIFL Premiership title since 2014.

It could be a short or a long time before Moore's full intentions are to be established and whether his potential translates into readiness for senior international level but many are tipping the tyro to follow Mark Sykes, who only last November became the first Belfast-born player to play for the Republic in 76 years. He had previously lined out for Northern Ireland U21s.

Mohan has also included Dundalk striker Eoin Kenny for today’s gathering of home-based players at Abbotstown that entails a couple of friendly matches.

Kenny represented the North at last summer’s Milk Cup but as a County Louth pupil is lining out for the Republic in this year’s U18 Centenary Shield competition.

FAI U19 home-based squad for Monday’s assessment:

Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Bohemians), Kieran McDonagh (Galway United), Fiachra Pagel (Drogheda United, on loan from Forest Green Rovers), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Derinsola Adewale (Bohemians), Conor Barr (Derry City), Sean Carey (Shamrock Rovers), Eanna Clancy (Sligo Rovers), Kieran Cruise (Shamrock Rovers), Ben Curtis (Drogheda United), Carl Lennox (Shamrock Rovers), Jake McCormack (Bohemians), Michael McCarthy (Cobh Ramblers), John O’Donovan (Cork City), Eli Rooney (Sligo Rovers), Lewis Temple (Shelbourne), Harvey Warren (Waterford).

Midfielders: Oisin Coleman (Dundalk), Zack Dunne (Cork City), Steven Healy (Galway United), Darius Lipsic (St. Patrick’s Athletic), James McManus (Bohemians), Harvey Nugent (Shelbourne), Joe O’ Brien-Whitmarsh (Cork City).

Forwards: Anthony Adenepo (Waterford), Kennedy Amechi (Kerry FC), Gbemi Arubi (Shelbourne), Jason Florain (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Gavin Hodgins (Shelbourne), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk), Chris Lotefa (Bohemians), Anthony Mayo (Dundalk), Sean Moore (Cliftonville), David Tarney (Galway United), Gideon Tetteh (Shamrock Rovers), David Traore (Shelbourne).

