Barca's Busquets set to miss first Man Utd clash

The Barca skipper is poised to miss between two and three weeks.
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is injured during the match with Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Picture: Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 13:48
- AFP

Sergio Busquets is a doubt for Barcelona's Europa League clash with Manchester United after the Catalan club confirmed Monday he has sprained his ankle.

Reports in Spain say Busquets is poised to miss between two and three weeks after going off early in Barca's 3-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday at Camp Nou.

The Barcelona captain, 34, remains a key player for Xavi Hernandez and has made 27 appearances this season.

Busquets will miss Sunday's visit to face Villarreal in La Liga, and is not likely to return to face Manchester United at Camp Nou on February 16.

The second leg is at Old Trafford on February 23 and is a more realistic target for the veteran midfielder.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has a thigh injury he sustained in January and is also poised to miss at least the first leg of the Manchester United tie.

