Premier League Talking Points: The Dyche bounce, history man Kane, Garnacho's claim, Jones out of his depth?

1) Dyche makes immediate impact

Within minutes of Everton securing a first Premier League win in almost four months a gif emerged of Sean Dyche as Superman. “My head’s been put on a few of them … usually wrestlers,” he said. “I think the period of earning respect is longer than that with the fans but it is nice to get off to a good start. They were terrific from the off.” As were Everton’s players as they pressed Arsenal into submission at a pulsating Goodison Park. Everton covered more distance in Dyche’s first game than in any match under Frank Lampard this season, with Amadou Onana and the recalled duo of Abdoulaye Doucouré and Dwight McNeil to the fore. The effect was striking, although it shouldn’t take a superhero to extract the basics from a relegation-threatened team. “I doubt many of the players I’ve worked with would say I am hardline,” added Dyche. “They would say hard professional standards and high demand. That doesn’t mean you are a tyrant.”

Andy Hunter

2) Midfield the key at Molineux

Julen Lopetegui has wasted little time in giving Wolves a distinct identity. In under three months they have come to look crisp on the ball, with clear patterns of play, and tigerish off it. Their raft of new signings have taken to life at Molineux quickly and none more so than Mario Lemina, arguably their best player in the demolition of Liverpool. Perhaps Southampton fans will perform a double-take but Lemina dominated the midfield, snapping into challenges and driving Wolves forward from deep. He completely outshone his opponents and it was the kind of engine-room performance that Jürgen Klopp used to inspire from his own midfielders. Liverpool were leaden and an easy dispossession of Naby Keïta by Lemina shortly before the former’s substitution neatly summed up the afternoon. On this evidence Wolves will not fear relegation for much longer and can look upwards with confidence. Liverpool’s direction, in the meantime, remains completely unclear.

Nick Ames

3) Kane becomes Tottenham’s history man

The Manchester City machine severely malfunctioned for Harry Kane’s historic goal. Fine pressing by Spurs forced Rodri’s error and created the opportunity, but Pep Guardiola’s head-in-hands reaction told the story. Second, there was obvious significance in the fact that Kane’s slightly scuffed but coolly taken winner proved so valuable to Arsenal, who would have seen their lead narrow to just two points had City won. Most of all it was a moment to recognise Kane’s achievement: 267 Tottenham goals and counting, one more than the great Jimmy Greaves, and 200 in the Premier League, behind only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208). “Just a magical moment,” said Kane. “I was desperate to do it with a win.” If Tottenham performed at such a high level consistently they could challenge seriously for the Premier League. The question remains: will Kane be able to add a league winners’ medal to those individual numbers, at Tottenham or elsewhere? Luke McLaughlin

4) Garnacho stakes his claim

If Alejandro Garnacho is in Erik ten Hag’s office on Monday to enquire when he might become a regular starter you could understand why. He might cite two recent pieces of evidence for his case. The first came on 59 minutes against Crystal Palace when Garnacho entered the fray and 180 seconds later was pivotal in Marcus Rashford’s winner via intelligent pass-and-move play. This is an 18-year-old who possess a mature in-game brain as well as terrifying pace that makes defenders look like statues. The second example was a similar cameo, and occurred versus Manchester City in January’s derby: a dash into the visitor’s area was followed by a sweet turn away from his (apparently) preferred right-foot, and the delivery of a killer cross Rashford, whose strike took the three points. There is an opportunity for Garnacho in Ten Hag’s XI – Antony’s berth on the right – as the Brazilian lacks the Argentinian’s searing speed and distribution.

Jamie Jackson

5) Forest seeing the best of Aurier

Serge Aurier has spent his career as an enigma. He has all the attributes to be a great right-back, proven by playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Villarreal. Despite an illustrious career including 83 international caps for Ivory Coast, there has always been a question mark over the defender because he is liable to make a mistake. Steve Cooper selected Neco Williams in his place for the win over Leeds but called upon Aurier at half-time to help bring greater solidity on the right where Forest were struggling with Willy Gnonto. Aurier came on and showed his experience, keeping the Italy international quiet. It would seem Aurier is maturing and switching off with less frequency at Forest, possibly aided by the fact he needs to concentrate for 90 minutes when opponents dominate possession after years of playing in teams that are generally favourites.

Will Unwin

6) Kristiansen debut warms hearts

If anyone was in the market for a heartwarming moment of the weekend, they need look no further than Victor Kristiansen’s full-time embrace with his mother, among those cheering Leicester’s victory in the away end at Villa Park. Kristiansen, who departed FC Copenhagen in a £17m deal – one of a trio of overdue January signings – was withdrawn on 81 minutes to rapturous applause after an outstanding Premier League debut. The 20-year-old Dane impressed Leicester’s scouting network with his performances in the Champions League and was an instant hit with Foxes supporters. “Victor is full of enthusiasm,” the Leicester manager said. “He has got great energy, is a good size. We just had to take him off to be mindful that he’s really only at the early stages of his pre-season, but I thought he was excellent.”

Ben Fisher

7) Jones out of his depth at Southampton

Ralph Hassenhüttl divided opinion among Southampton supporters. Was the Austrian a high-level tactician and strong motivator operating on limited resources? Or had he run out of ideas, preventing an assault on the top half of the Premier League? A definitive answer is emerging. Switching managers always carries risk but Southampton’s decision to fire Hassenhüttl and hire Nathan Jones has backfired. When your recently recruited manager reacts to another limp defeat by referencing how good the xG was when he was in charge of Luton, all is not well. There was a measure of desperation in Jones’s insistence that he has “compromised certain principles” on “a few little things” since taking the job. He says that will change but the fans have made their minds up, and Nottingham Forest, Leicester, Wolves and Everton all picked up three points over the weekend. Southampton may need a miracle, and Jones looks a long way from being capable of producing one.

Luke McLaughlin

8) Rice would be ideal for Newcastle

After the final whistle Declan Rice remained on the pitch longer than any West Ham player but, having made sure he had properly saluted the travelling fans high in the Leazes End, the game’s outstanding individual finally made his way towards the tunnel. Once there he realised a group of young Newcastle supporters were waiting patiently to greet him and the England midfielder immediately ensured one was handed his shirt. Most of those inside St James’ Park had reason to wish Rice wore Newcastle’s black and white stripes – how Eddie Howe could do with David Moyes’s first lieutenant in the No 6 role. That would liberate Brazil’s Bruno Guimarães – suspended and much missed as Lucas Paquetá earned West Ham a draw – to fill his preferred No 8 position. Moyes says Rice will leave east London only for a British record transfer fee and Arsenal are already making eyes at him but, given that Guimarães chose St James’ over the Emirates, it is no longer an impossible dream for Saudi Arabia-owned Newcastle.

Louise Taylor

9) Brighton victims of their own success

Roberto De Zerbi must have been delighted when the transfer window closed, with Moisés Caicedo making a successful return to the Brighton team off the bench. While Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest could well come back in for the Ecuador midfielder at the end of the season, he will not be the only member of De Zerbi’s team to attract unwanted attention if they continue to challenge for European football. Along with the World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, top of the list must be the Japanese sensation Kaoro Mitoma, whose latest winner broke Bournemouth’s hearts. Asked whether Brighton will be able to hold on to their players in summer, De Zerbi said: “I don’t know. It’s difficult to think about the next game. I can’t think about the next season. We will see. Mitoma is a great player. I think he can become a great, great player and for the moment, for us, he is already a very important player.”

Ed Aarons

10) Tenacious Tete keeps Mudryk quiet

Mykhailo Mudryk was the first to have a go. The £88.8m winger made his first start for Chelsea but he barely had a kick – Fulham’s right-back, Kenny Tete, was in the zone and Mudryk had to be taken off at half-time. Graham Potter decided that Chelsea needed a different approach on the left wing so introduced Noni Madueke, who was making his debut – but the winger soon discovered that getting the upper hand on Tete was far from straightforward. In fairness, Madueke tried and offered a few promising glimpses. But Potter would soon move him to the right and bring Raheem Sterling off the bench. Clearly some experience was required. Sterling was back from injury and was not short of motivation. Still, though, Tete refused to buckle. Tenacious, disciplined and quick, he soon saw off another opponent and Fulham held on for a creditable goalless draw. No wonder their fans were serenading Tete at full-time. He is having a great season.

Jacob Steinberg

Guardian