Kane: It's special to be in same conversation as 'complete hero' Greaves 

TOTTENHAM 1-0 MAN CITY

NOW the title race really is getting interesting.

Harry Kane shot himself into the record books as Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer to rekindle his side's top four hopes and simultaneously put a dent in second-placed City's Premier League title defence.

No wonder cries of 'he's one of our own' could be heard from both ends of the seven Sisters Road as Arsenal fans also took pleasure in seeing the striker who started out as a youth player in their red and white hit his 267th goal in Tottenham colours.

Kane's historic first half match-winner not only nudged the 29-year-old past the legendary Jimmy Greaves it also nullified the impact of Premier League leaders Arsenal's dismal defeat at Everton the day before.

Arsenal stay five clear – now with a game in hand – but this night very much belonged to Kane and the Tottenham supporters. They nearly all stayed behind after the final whistle as their hero was interviewed on the pitch and relayed on to the stadium big screens.

The proud goalscorer was full of emotion as he said: “To do this here, in such an important game means so much to me.

“Jimmy Greaves is a complete hero, one of the best strikers to play the game so to be in that conversation is special. I want to thank my wife, my family and my team-mates and the supporters for standing by me. Now we have a lot to play for the rest of the season.”

Cue more huge cheers as he departed the field with his jubilant team-mates joining in the applause.

Defeated City manager Pep Guardiola was also full of praise for the player he tried hard to sign a year or so ago, before he reflected on the significance of the result.

City have now played at Tottenham's new stadium five times and never scored a goal. Maybe the result should not feel so surprising.

The Catalan coach said: “Arsenal have not dropped many points so far and we know what opportunity we had. Sometimes it is not possible to minimise the gap.

“We started well and played well but could not find a way to score. When you win four Premier Leagues in five years you cannot complain much.

“Sooner or later it is going to change against Tottenham, but it is strange we haven't scored one goal, we have missed penalties in the past. To find an explanation is not easy.

“It will be a long season for everyone. We are not in the position to think about being champions, just the next game, Aston Villa, we will prepare well and play our game as best as possible.” The title race aside, the huge significance for Tottenham is that they are now within two points of the Newcastle United Saudi-fuelled juggernaut that is seemingly running out of gas. More performances like this and they will have little to worry about.

With habitually cautious Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte absent recovering from gallbladder surgery in Italy, his players started with an intensity of attacking intent rarely seen this season.

The Italian selected an unchanged side from his sickbed as deputy Cristian Stellini called the shots from the touch line.

Stellini has been at the helm for Spurs twice this season – he was also in charge for the huge Champions League victory over Marseille that helped set up their forthcoming tie against AC Milan.

He said afterwards: “I do not know how Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will be feeling. I know Antonio is happy!

“It was a tough week because we lost him. Hopefully, he'll be back next week. I spoke to Antonio on the phone and he said congratulations to the team and especially Harry.

“I never lost the feeling we were competing for top four. I have always seen is as contenders even when not at our best and in tough moments.” Stellini announced he will give his players a day off to recuperate and celebrate their and Kane's achievements. He added: “Harry has football in his DNA. He understands football in every moment. He can play in any position. He is a GOAT in this league, in this sport. He is a great example."

Neither side were at their best, but it still made for an enthralling and thrilling match, played on an electric Sunday night under the atmospheric lights in north London.

Tottenham even survived a late red card to Argentina World Cup winner Cristian Romero, who was dismissed fort two rash yellow card challenges.

Kane scored in the 15th minute lead and bar a Riyad Mahrez shot against the cross bar Tottenham had little to concern them. The historic strike owed a lot to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg smart interception, surge to the edge of the area and dispensing a pass on to the England captain's toes.

It was far from Kane's cleanest strike, but it was low and well-aimed beyond Ederson's reach. And how he celebrated – treating the home crowd to more than one of his trademark jumps and fist pumps.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Romero 4, Dier 6, Davies 6, Emerson 7, Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 7, Perisic 6 (Sessegnon 79), Kulusevski 6 (Sanchez 90), Son 6 (Bissouma 84), Kane 9.

Subs: Porro, Skipp Richarlison, Danjuma, Forster, Lenglet,

Man City: Ederson 6, Lewis 7, Walker 6, Akanji 5, Ake 6, Rodri 5, Silva 5 (Gundogan 84), Mahrez 6 (De Bruyne 59), Grealish 8, Alvarez 6, Haaland 6.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Dias, Phillips, Laporte, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer.

Referee: Andrew Madley 5