Does Pep love Arteta so much he wants him to win the title?

And so, after 14 minutes of his team enjoying approximately 14% of possession, Harry Edward Kane simultaneously joined the Premier League 200 club and became Tottenham's all-time top scorer.

Rodri's duff pass, seized upon by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, set up what was probably one of Harry's top-20 simplest finishes, which was just as well given that the England captain scuffed it a little.

They all count, as they say, and it was ironic that the double hundred came against the team that had tried so hard to sign him at the start of last season, and ended up buying Erling Haaland instead before this one.

Kane may be fated to remain the emperor of the individual accolade therefore as Tottenham's silverware avoidance is surely set to clock up another season. But only two men before him - Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney - have plundered 200 in the Premier League and Kane will soon out-strip the latter's 208 goal haul.

Shearer's 260 will be in his sights as well and perhaps in his possession if he can last another three seasons at the highest level. Kane has already out-done the greatest of them all in fact, at least when it comes to Spurs stats.

It was Jimmy Greaves' tally of 266 that he surpasses in this game, albeit in more appearances than the man who didn't win the title as a Tottenham player either.

In the history of the English top-flight Greaves sits supreme with 357 and one of just three men since 1888 to have celebrated a triple century.

Kane will never top that of course but right now he is the 28th most deadly forward in the history of the professional game in his homeland. For context, Bobby Charlton retired on 199, Denis Law 201, Geoff Hurst 210 and Ian Rush 232. And for those of you who like a quiz question, Tony Cottee is joint 17th-best on the forever list with 214.

Enough of nostalgia though and on to more pressing issues, like does Pep Guardiola love Mikel Arteta so much he actually wants him to win the title?

The City boss began the campaign by selling his fellow Spaniard Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko and sent Joao Cancelo to Munich in a huff last month. This weekend he decided to start without Kevin de Bruyne - confirmed as a "tactical" decision.

Arteta must have learned so much from his time at City as the master's apprentice, not least never to jigger about with your best team when you really don't have to.

Kane was once a Gunner of course - briefly as an eight-year-old - and for the Spurs fans his Arsenal-helping goal must have come with a side order of regret. Just a little one, mind, given Spurs are closer now to the Champions League qualification slots.

Cristian Stellini, in charge while Antonio Conte recuperates in Italy from gallbladder surgery, resisted any temptation to go all maverick on us by picking the most usual Conte picks in a Conte approved 3-4-3 formation.

Possession was surrendered in percentages bordering on the cowardly therefore but Tottenham's defending, especially by the oft-erratic Emerson Royal, was nothing short of heroic.

City's extraordinary inability to get even a point at the Tottenham Stadium - five games, five defeats, no goals now - is not extraordinary at all therefore. The best way to stifle City is to defend deep and catch them on the break, which Spurs managed to do last season as well in a fixture in which Kane, keen to jump ship, did not feature.

De Bruyne appeared just before the hour mark - surprisingly replacing Riyad Mahrez, who had hit the bar - but the Belgian failed to conjure up anything particularly memorable. Jack Grealish was the man most likely to provoke a change of score-line but the one man free-kick generator succeeded only in getting Cristian Romero a second yellow.

What, then, of Haaland, who began his City career hell bent on ripping up every single-season goal-scoring record? This was a third blank in his last five Premier League outings, although he did net four in the other two, including one in a home win over Spurs.

He never looked like scoring in this one, although no-one in red and black did really, save for the Mahrez moment. Zero chances or even touches in the box - the debate that he has actually made City worse, and it cannot be denied that the champions had absolutely zero goal-scoring problems before his arrival, will go on therefore. City still don't seem to know how - or don't particularly want - to find him. Or, to flip that coin, he and they have been found out.

Tottenham certainly have the Indian sign on Pep and Co, at least in London. And this correspondent at least can't help thinking that Kane would definitely top Shearer if he had been allowed his City move - and that Haaland would be better off at Spurs, where he would be given free reign to charge into all those tempting empty spaces that would inevitably open up.