Harry Kane's record-breaking goal dents Man City's title ambitions

TOTTENHAM 1-0 MAN CITY

Now the title race really is getting interesting.

Harry Kane shot himself into the record books as Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer to rekindle his side's top four hopes and simultaneously put a dent in second-placed City's Premier League title defence.

No wonder cries of 'he's one of our own' could be heard from both ends of the seven Sisters Road as Arsenal fans also took pleasure in seeing the striker who started out as a youth player in their red and white hit his 267th goal in club colours.

Kane's historic first half strike not only nudged the 29-year-old past the legendary Jimmy Greaves it also nullified the impact of Premier League leaders Arsenal's dismal defeat at Everton the day before.

Neither side were at their best, but it still made for an enthralling and thrilling match, played on an electric Sunday night under the atmospheric lights in north London.

Pep Guardiola's side have now played here five times and never scored a goal, let alone won a match. Maybe the result should not be so surprising.

Tottenham even survived a late red card to Argentina World Cup winner Cristian Romero, who was dismissed for two rash yellow card challenges.

Kane gave their side a 15th minute lead. His historic strike owed a lot to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's interception, surge to the edge of the area and dispensing a pass on to the England captain's toes.

It was far from Kane's cleanest strike, but it was low and well aimed beyond Ederson's reach. And how he celebrated – treating the home crowd to more than one of his trademark jumps and fist pumps.

Pep looked stunned as he slumped back into his seat before angrily prowling his technical area below the press box as he watched Tottenham proceed to look the more dangerous side without ever completely controlling the match.

City so nearly scored first at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Riyad Mahrez cracked one against the bar in time added on at end of first half.

City kept up the pressure after the break but it was a flashing Ben Davies header from an Ivan Perisic corner that came closest to ending up in the back of the net.

Guardiola had seen enough and sent on Kevin de Bruyne with over half an hour to go. The Belgium's instant impact was to win a free-kick from Eric Dier. Tottenham had been warned.

It did not stop Royal diving in on Jack Grealish soon after. This time De Bruyne's dead ball laid on City's best chance to score as Julian Alvarez's effort deflected narrowly wide.

How the Tottenham fans celebrated – from long before the end – and they were even unbowed when Romero followed his ruthless foul on Erling Haaland by taking out City's best player Jack Grealish with 87 minutes on the clock.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Romero 4, Dier 6, Davies 6, Emerson 7, Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 7, Perisic 6 (Sessegnon 79), Kulusevski 6 (Sanchez 90), Son 6 (Bissouma 84), Kane 9.

Subs unused: Porro, Skipp Richarlison, Danjuma, Forster, Lenglet.

Man City: Ederson 6, Lewis 7, Walker 6, Akanji 5, Ake 6, Rodri 5, Silva 5 (Gundogan 84), Mahrez 6 (De Bruyne 59), Grealish 8, Alvarez 6, Haaland 6.

Subs unused: Ortega Moreno, Dias, Phillips, Laporte, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer.

Referee: Andrew Madley 5.