Hat-trick hero Harvey Skeiters helps Cork retain FAI Youth Inter-League Cup

A sensational hat-trick from captain Harvey Skeiters helped Cork retain the FAI Youth Inter-League Cup with a 3-1 win against the Galway District League in the final at Eamon Deacy Park on Sunday.

Galway held the lead at half time thanks to a neat Ethan McAuley finish but three superb strikes from Skeiters ensured Cork came from behind to keep hold of the silverware.

The home side settled first with Charlie Quinn and Ben Costelloe linking smartly on the left. Cork bit back and more than contributed to a lively opening period with Skeiters to the fore.

It was Quinn who drew the first save after 15 minutes when he cut in from the left but the Cork keeper Robert Barry saved comfortably. Skeiters shone at the other end and nearly netted from 20 yards only for Max Hawksley to claw his effort wide.

The keeper was even more impressive a minute later when he somehow stopped Luke O' Donnell's blasted effort from point blank range. Cork were on top by this juncture but Galway carried a threat always. Defender Brian Tolan had a golden chance on the half hour mark but he smashed over from six yards.

Khumalo Gusi and Aaron McCarthy had chances at either end but it was Ethan McAuley who broke the deadlock in first half injury time. He opened up and finished smartly from the edge of the box after nice work from Quinn.

MATCH WINNER: Harvey Skeiters of Cork Youth League is presented with the Man of the Match award by FAI President Gerry McAnaney after the FAI Youth Inter-League Cup Final 2023 match between Galway District League and Cork Youth League at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway. PIC CREDIT: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Not to be outdone by his opposite number, Skeiters equalised shortly after the turnaround. Paul Omshule raided down the right and cut back to his captain who slid home.

Cork continued to probe and Hawksley had to be at his best again to stop Darragh O'Shea from close-range, the game fractured as both sides rang the changes.

Galway forced a few set pieces but Barry was equal to everything in the Cork goal. His biggest test came when Charlie Quinn stole through with seven minutes left.

Barry's superb reflex save kept his side in it. Two minutes later the noisy travelling supporters were off their feet again. A long free was diverted on to the post by O'Donnell and the peerless Skeiters was there to smash home to put his team 2-1 up.

Galway were reduced to ten men as time ran out and Skeiters used the extra space to complete his hat-trick to put the gloss on a fine individual and team performance.

Galway District League: Max Hawksley (GK); Conor Daly, Conor Keady, Brian Tolan, Eddie Silke (Seaghan Corry 41); Khumalo Gusi (Adam Lavelle 76), Piotrik Szymanski (Oisin Coyne 60), Scott Dillon, Ben Costelloe (Darragh Clery 76); Ethan McCauley (Colm Whelan 70) Charlie Quinn.

Cork District League: Robert Barry (GK), Paul Omshule, Sean Connolly (Darragh Mulchinock), Faruq Adeboyega, Ben Heinen (Ross Hennessy 85) Darragh O'Shea (Evan Bolster 78), Eric Cunningham, Luke O'Donnell, Aaron McCarthy (Evan Morgan 90); Harvey Skeiters, Conor Varian (Matthew Broderick 68).

Referee: Paudie Hayes.