Man Utd make it a hard three points after Casemiro red card

Premier League: Man Utd 2 Crystal Palace 1

GOALS from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford maintained Manchester Unitedf’s momentum but their latest win may prove a costly one after a red card for Casemiro.

The Brazilian, such an important figure in United’s push for trophies on four fronts, was sent off after 70 minutes for violent conduct and will serve a three-match ban.

The flashpoint came when a 66th-minute foul by Jeffrey Schlupp on Antony sparked an angry melee between players from both teams and had referee Andre Marriner booking the pair and visiting his monitor on the advice of VAR.

There, he judged that Casemiro had grabbed Will Hughes by the neck during the scuffle and showed the Brazilian a straight red.

That will mean Casemiro missing upcoming league games - two with Leeds and another against Leicester - as the Reds look for a top four finish.

Against the 10 men, Palace were soon back in contention after Michael Olise’s 75th minute corner found Cheick Oumare whose mis-hit shot was turned in from six yards by Schlupp.

There had been no signs of such drama when United ran into the lead after just seven minutes when a Rashford’s cross struck the arm of Hughes.

The handball was missed at first by Marriner but, after VAR intervention and a trip to his pitchside monitor, the referee awarded the penalty.

Fernandes calmly addressed their ball, with a halting run-up that committed keeper Vicente Guiata, before rolling it into an open goal.

The lead was almost doubled six minutes later, when Wout Weghorst met a Shaw corner with a header which Guiata clawed away from the top corner.

But the first period ended with Palace finally threatening the home goal as Schlupp’s 25-yard strike was kept out by David de Gea, diving at full-stretch.

Palace started the second half in a far more attacking frame of mind although Rashford carved out the first chance when he collected Fernandes’ cross-field pass and sent a shot over the bar.

Ten Hag, however, had seen enough to fear the game might be tipping Palace’s way and brought on winger Alejandro Garnacho to add attacking threat.

It did not take long for the youngster to make an impact as he was involved in a patient build-up, that also featured Fred, Casemiro, Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Eventually, the ball was worked wide to left-back Shaw whose low cross was turned in from eight yards by Rashford.

The red card, and Palace goal, assured a nervous end to the game for United, with Jean-Philippe Mateta heading over from a cross by Naouirou Ahamada three minutes from time.

Ten Hag’s response was to throw on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof - the former replacing substitute Garnacho - as United ended the game with four centre-halves on the field.

MAN UTD: (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Wan-Bissaka 5 (Lindelof 86), Varane 6, Martinez 7, Shaw 7; Casemiro 5, Fred 7; Antony 5 (Sabitzer 80), Fernandes 7, Rashford 8; Weghorst 6 (Garnacho 59, 6; Maguire 86).

Subs not used: Malacia, Dalot, Heaton, Sancho, Mainoo.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Guaita 6; Clyne 5, Richards 6, Guehi 7, Mitchell 6; Doucoure 6 (Ahamada 82), Hughes 6 (Lokonga 72, 6); Ayew 6 (Eze 72, 6), Olise 6, Schlupp 7 (Mateta 82); Edouard 6.

Subs not used: Milivojevic, Tomkins, Johnstone, Whitworth, Riedewald.

Referee: A Marriner 6