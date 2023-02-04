Liverpool mauled by Wolves as their Premier League season sinks to new low

Liverpool’s miserable season sank to a new low as they capitulated against resurgent Wolves.

A defensive horror show, with Joel Matip in the Christopher Lee role, saw them leak two dreadful goals in the opening 12 minutes - and they were lucky to go in at half time only two down.

Question marks over Jurgen Klopp’s future have not truly been raised despite the fall-off in standards this season, but the poverty of this display has to give the Anfield ownership food for thought, with no signs that the much-loved German is pulling the team out of its nose-dive.

Following the defeats at Brentford and Brighton, this Molineux mauling made it three consecutive away defeats for the Merseysiders - the first time they have suffered that indignity since 2012.

That particular run was part of a slide that ultimately brought an end to Kenny Dalglish’s second spell in charge, after they finished eighth, and despite winning the League Cup and reaching the FA Cup final.

With Liverpool out of both domestic cups and hovering in mid-table, the comparison is a valid one.

The pre-match show of solidarity, with the men in red fist-bumping, hugging and exhorting each other to break their dismal run, did not last beyond the first whistle.

BEATEN: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (centre) appears dejected after Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves (not pictured) scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

After five minutes, Wolves debutant Pablo Sarabia looped a pass over the top, Matip hesitated, and right winger Hwang Hee-Chan was onto it. He fired in a cross which Matip had no chance of avoiding, the ball cannoning off him, onto the far post and over the line, despite Alisson’s desperate attempt to kick clear.

It was not just Matip. With Liverpool still regaining their senses, Matheus Cunha’s cross from the byline was headed out by Joe Gomez as far as Max Kilman. His header rebounded off Cody Gakpo and with the Wolves fans appealing for a penalty Craig Dawson gleefully smashed home a debut goal.

Liverpool responded, but Jose Sa produced a splendid one-handed diving save to deny Darwin Nunez, while Mo Salah twice curved shots over the bar - the kind of chances he has been feasting on for the last five years.

Matip’s miserable 45 minutes was not over, however, as an underhit backpass gave Matheus Nunes a run on goal which was only ended by Alisson’s fine save, while Dawson sneaked in for a free header which he should have directed under the bar.

Liverpool’s response in the second half was a strong one, but Andy Robertson’s claim for a penalty when his shot deflected off Naby Keita and struck Kilman on a combination of arm and hip, was indicative of their desperation.

Salah curled another wide, and Nunez was again denied by the excellent Sa after being freed by pass of the match from Trent Alexander-Arnold, but it was all too forced and painful, a long way from the fluid football that took Klopp’s team to the heights of the Premier League and Europe.

Wolves put Liverpool out of their misery with 20 minutes to go when both Gomez and Bajetic failed to win tackles, Moutinho showing the greater aggression and then freeing sub Adama Traore. He squared for Ruben Neves, who had all the time he needed to stroke home the third.

WOLVES: Sa 7, Semedo 7, Dawson 7, Kilman 7, Ait-Nouri 7 (Jonny 83), Lemina 8 (Podence 83), Neves 8, Nunes 7, Sarabia 7 (Moutinho 60, 7), Cunha 7 (Jimenez 60, 6), Hwang 7 (Traore 41, 7).

Subs: Bentley, Collins, Hodge, Bueno.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 4, Gomez 4, Matip 4, Robertson 5 (Tsimikas 85), Thiago 4 (Milner 85), Bajcetic 5 (Elliott 77), Keita 5 (Henderson 65), Salah 5, Gakpo 5 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 85), Nunez 5.

Subs: Kelleher, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips.

Referee: Paul Tierney 7.