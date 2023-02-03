Businessman Dermot Usher completes takeover of Cork City

Kildare-based businessman Dermot Usher has completed his takeover of Cork City FC. Foras members overwhelmingly voted by 84% to relinquish control of the fans-owned club in December.

Usher has now released a statement confirming the takeover.

"As of today, Friday the 3rd of February, I am delighted to confirm that I have successfully purchased Cork City FC. This is the start of an amazing journey to build on the success of FORAS who have entrusted me to take the club to the next level," the statement reads.

"Achieving this would not have been possible without the support of many people. I cannot thank enough the FORAS Board and all of its members who supported me to make this happen.

"Thank you to all of the Cork City FC staff and volunteers who give their time to the club. I am very lucky to now be a part of this hard working, enthusiastic and loyal team. Great plans are afoot to grow attendance at matches with a number of additional events to run to allow local businesses be a part of the club in providing excellent services to customers.

"I have been working hard behind the scenes to make match days a more enjoyable experience. 2023 is a start but be assured I will endeavour to provide the best experience and facilities we can. I would like to thank Barry Cotter and the Board of the MFA for all of their support in the facilities they provide us.

"To Dave Alton and Conor Hallahan from FORAS who have led the sale side of the takeover. Many long hours have been put in by them and other board members. Dan Leahy from OMahonyFarrelly led the legal side for FORAS and his efforts are greatly appreciated too.

"I would like to thank the FAI and the Licensing Committee for encouraging me through this process placing their faith in me to lead one of Ireland’s premier soccer clubs. I am looking forward to developing and growing the game.

"All I want to do at all times is the right thing for Cork City FC. I am really looking forward to the year ahead and what we will learn as a team in order to develop as a club. I ask all supporters to come on this journey with us and let's see what we can achieve."