Jim Crawford: The best is yet to come with Evan Ferguson

Jim Crawford believes Evan Ferguson possesses the requisite fusion of ability and mental fortitude to last the distance as a Premier League striker.

Several of the 18-year-old’s predecessors such as Aaron Connolly, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah have been so far unable to build upon their early top-flight promise but Ferguson appears to be in a league of his own.

An explosive last five weeks for Brighton and Hove Albion have led to comparisons with Erling Haaland and the talk already is which of the top-four will snare him for an eight-figure sum.

That could be sooner than even the most optimistic fan can expect, for the manager who handed the forward his U21 debut at 16 in September 2021 is convinced the three Premier League goals in six appearances is merely a giblet of what’s ahead.

“We have all seen Evan’s performances for Brighton of late, scoring goals and the best is yet to come with him,” said Crawford as he gladly admits it will be the senior squad, not his, that’ll be the international beneficiaries of this generational gem.

“He is mature beyond his years; that’s for sure. I knew he was physically and mentally ready for his debut at 16. Every window with us, he just got better and better because he takes on information.

“I remember going to a Brighton U23 match early on and told Keith Andrews to watch this boy.

“Yet even though he was impressive then, from where he was then, compared to where is now, is miles apart. Nothing fazes him. He just gets on with it.”

External factors, such as Idah’s obstacles of injury and relegation, can stall progress but whatever is thrown at the powerful tyro, Crawford feels he’s the strength in every department to prosper.

“Having a bullet-proof mindset is key,” added the U21 manager, who had Ferguson spearheading his team that reached the Euro playoffs last September.

“It’s about living and training right; being assertive in terms of asking questions of your coaches. Not being afraid to knock on your coach’s door and ask him to go over (video) clips. I give that advice to all the U21 players and they all do it. I think it is the generation Z.

“They like to sit down and go through clips of themselves and the opposition. It is important to be consistent with that. Then there is the other side of it, the lucky breaks that you need.

“You need to avoid serious injuries. Evan is on solid footing in terms of his mentality because he comes from a great family, very much a grounded family, so there are so many variables to players reaching the top. But he is a fantastic, outstanding professional.”

Ireland were on Thursday grouped with Italy, Norway, Turkey, Latvia and San Marino for the 2025 qualifiers which Crawford has opted to start in September. They’ve a friendly in Cork against Iceland on March 26 first followed by a June camp in Spain.