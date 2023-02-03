Evan Ferguson could be set for quicker than expected return

Evan Ferguson could be back in action this weekend despite leaving the AMEX Stadium on crutches last Sunday following a bruising late tackle by Liverpool’s Fabinho
INJURY: Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson in action against Liverpool. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 15:06
John Fallon

Evan Ferguson could be back in action this weekend despite leaving the AMEX Stadium on crutches last Sunday following a bruising late tackle by Liverpool’s Fabinho.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi delivered the positive update ahead of Saturday’s Bournemouth game, allaying any fears the great hope for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign would miss the campaign opener against France on March 27.

"We will see (for Bournemouth game)," said De Zerbi at his weekly press conference. "The injury is not so bad and maybe he can play tomorrow or the next game."

Ferguson is just 18 but has already scored three Premier League goals since opening his account on New Year’s Eve against Arsenal. He graduated from Ireland’s U21s to the seniors for the November friendlies, having two cameos against Norway and Malta, and his ascent means he’s a shoo-in for a first start against Latvia, the warm-up match five days before Les Bleus also visit the Aviva Stadium.

