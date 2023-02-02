'The hard work starts now' - Cork City's Franco Umeh completes move to Crystal Palace

Franco Umeh aims to apply the gas pedal after penning a two-and-a-half year deal at Crystal Palace.

The English Premier League side pounced for the Cork City striker once he turned 18 last week and was allowed to move cross-channel under Brexit regulations.

The Leesider made three first-team appearances during City’s First Division-winning campaign, signing his first professional contract in the process.

That 18-month deal made provision for a buyer to activate a €75,000 release clause and the Eagles’ U23 manager, ex-Ireland U21 captain Paddy McCarthy, has been monitoring his progress, most recently at last Friday’s pre-season friendly against Dundalk.

Umeh – whose younger brother Jaden has emulated him by joining City from Ringmahon Rangers – also helped Ireland reach next month’s Euro elite qualification stage by firing the winner against Wales. They face Slovakia, Estonia and Greece in Wexford for a place at the July finals in Malta.

He told club’s website after his unveiling: “I can't put this into words. I’m full of joy, it’s such a precious and priceless moment.

“The hard work starts now - I think we’re really going to step on the gas pedal. I feel like Palace has the coaches and the facilities to develop my game to an even better level.”

Academy Director Gary Issott will initially deploy Umeh in the club’s U18 team and said: “Franco is a tall, exciting, attacking player with blistering pace and a strong left-foot.

“For him to be in and around the first-team at Cork at such a young age is a major achievement. He now comes into our vibrant squad and will add competition in the attacking third of the pitch.”