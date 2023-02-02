Kylian Mbappe to miss Paris St Germain-Bayern Munich first leg through injury

The World Cup golden boot winner was forced off just 21 minutes into Wednesday night’s 3-1 Ligue 1 win at Montpellier.
Kylian Mbappe was forced off during Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 win at Montpellier. (Thibault Camus/AP)
Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 16:08
Paris St Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe will miss the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Bayern Munich with a thigh injury.

By that point, Mbappe had already missed two penalties – both saved after the referee had ordered a retake due to encroaching.

“After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks,” PSG confirmed in a short medical update issued on Thursday.

The French champions host Bayern on February 14 but Mbappe should be available for the return leg in Munich on March 8.

The forward has scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 this season, second only to Folarin Balogun – the Arsenal loanee having scored 14 for Reims.

