Nottingham Forest set to sign free agent Andre Ayew

he 33-year-old is without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd
Andre Ayew is set to sign for Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)
Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 13:45
Jonathan Veal

Nottingham Forest are continuing their recruitment drive despite the transfer window being shut as they are set to sign free agent Andre Ayew.

The 33-year-old is without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd and is closing in on a short-term deal with Forest, the PA news agency understands.

He is undergoing a medical and has turned down the chance to join Premier League rivals Everton in order to head to the City Ground.

If the deal gets completed, Ayew will be Forest’s 29th signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League last May, with the midlands club adding three players to their ranks on Tuesday’s transfer deadline day as Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and Keylor Navas all joined.

Boss Steve Cooper knows the Ghana international well having worked with him at Swansea and his arrival will help cover injuries in the final third to Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard.

Ayew, whose career began at Marseille, had two spells in English football with Swansea, either side of a two-year stay at West Ham.

He has spent the last two years playing in Qatar, but is set to return to the English top flight.

