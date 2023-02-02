Prosecutors drop alleged rape case against Mason Greenwood

Manchester United footballer, 21, was charged with attempted rape and domestic abuse offences last year
Prosecutors drop alleged rape case against Mason Greenwood

CHARGES DROPPED: Mason Greenwood.

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 14:30
Josh Halliday

The Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is no longer facing criminal proceedings over alleged rape after prosecutors dropped the case against him.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction” after key witnesses withdrew their cooperation from the investigation.

Greenwood, 21, was arrested and later charged with attempted rape and domestic abuse offences following an investigation launched in January 2022.

The striker, who has played once for England, denied the charges and had been preparing to go on trial later this year until the CPS dropped the case on Thursday.

A CPS spokesman said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

“We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.” Chief Supt Michaela Kerr, Greater Manchester Police’s head of public protection, said: “Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.” She said GMP would not comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls, and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them. An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and to care for victims.

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”

Guardian

