Cork's Adam Idah commits future to Norwich City 

The Cork-born 21-year-old joined Norwich's academy in 2017 before being promoted to the first-team squad under Daniel Farke, scoring a hat-trick on his full debut in an FA Cup game against Preston in January 2020.
Cork's Adam Idah commits future to Norwich City 

FIT AND FIRING: Norwich City's Adam Idah. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 11:59
PA

Norwich have announced that Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has signed a new contract, extending his stay at Carrow Road until 2028.

The Cork-born 21-year-old joined Norwich's academy in 2017 before being promoted to the first-team squad under Daniel Farke, scoring a hat-trick on his full debut in an FA Cup game against Preston in January 2020.

Idah has gone on to make 64 appearances for the Canaries and, after recovering from a long-term knee injury, scored his first Sky Bet Championship goal of the current campaign in December's 1-1 draw with Reading.

Idah, who has won 13 caps for Ireland, told the Norwich website: "I'm over the moon. It's exciting for me and my family.

"The last year and a half have been tough for me but I came back and worked hard and now the club are showing a lot of faith in me by rewarding that hard work."

Head coach David Wagner said: "Adam is a player that I was very much aware of prior to joining the club.

"He has a raw, natural ability and is someone we're really looking forward to working further with."

More in this section

Bayern coach Nagelsmann praises Cancelo's creativity in debut Bayern coach Nagelsmann praises Cancelo's creativity in debut
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Old Trafford Jadon Sancho can be match-winner for Manchester United, insists Ten Hag
Republic of Ireland v Italy - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Italy yet again as Ireland U21s handed tough Euro draw
France Training Session and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Al Sadd Sports Club - Tuesday 6th December

Varane quits France ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.23 s