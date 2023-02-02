Bayern coach Nagelsmann praises Cancelo's creativity in debut

Full back Cancelo, who joined from Manchester City on an initial loan deal for the rest of the season, set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the opening goal as Bayern bagged their first win of 2023.
Bayern coach Nagelsmann praises Cancelo's creativity in debut

STEADY START: Hasan Salihamidzic, left, Sports Director of FC Bayern Munich, presents new signing Joao Cancelo at a press conference in Munich, Germany. Pic: Christian Kunz/dpa via AP

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 10:30
Reuters

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann praised the creativity of new signing Joao Cancelo in Wednesday's 4-0 win at Mainz 05 that booked their spot in the German Cup quarter-finals.

Full back Cancelo, who joined from Manchester City on an initial loan deal for the rest of the season, set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the opening goal as Bayern bagged their first win of 2023.

"Joao played very well today. He was very creative, you saw the first pass he made, how he used the outside of the foot. There were two very good crosses to Thomas Mueller. He made a lot of runs from deep," Nagelsmann told reporters.

"I think he tried to sprint 15 times into space. He's done very well. I didn't really have any worries about playing him.

"He's been with one of best managers in the world and he played 160 games under him in the Premier League," Nagelsmann said, referring to City manager Pep Guardiola.

Bayern had drawn three games in the Bundesliga before Wednesday's Cup win but Nagelsmann said he was not worried about their form.

"As for our crisis, I think there is worse crisis than this. It's quite a tough word to use. In general, we didn't achieve the results, which we wanted and we should have done," he said.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Italy - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Italy yet again as Ireland U21s handed tough Euro draw
Kylian Mbappe misses a penalty and goes off injured in PSG win at Montpellier Kylian Mbappe misses a penalty and goes off injured in PSG win at Montpellier
Argentina v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Final - Lusail Stadium Enzo Fernandez praises Chelsea for determination to bring him to the club
<p>ARM AROUND THE SHOULDER: Manchester United's Jadon Sancho with manager Erik ten Hag. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.</p>

Jadon Sancho can be match-winner for Manchester United, insists Ten Hag

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.292 s