It is the third campaign in a row that Ireland have drawn the Italians.
Italy yet again as Ireland U21s handed tough Euro draw

12 November 2021; Ross Tierney of Republic of Ireland has a shot on goal saved by Italy goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi during the UEFA European U21 Championship qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Italy at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 08:34
John Fallon

Ireland have been handed a difficult draw for the 2025 Euro qualifiers by being grouped with Italy, Norway, Turkey, Latvia and San Marino.

It is the third campaign in a row that Ireland have drawn the Italians, who have finished top on each occasion.

An improvement results over the past campaigns – peaked by a playoff last year - earned Jim Crawford’s side a second seeding in Thursday’s draw in Nyon.

Norway are enjoying a purple patch in the developmental stakes, led by Erling Haaland’s rise, and they qualified for this summer’s finals by winning Group A ahead of Croatia and Finland with eight wins from their 10 matches.

Turkey were considered one of the more difficult options from the fourth pot but there shouldn’t be any problems overcoming Latvia and San Marino.

Ireland will begin the year on March 22 at Turners Cross with a friendly against Iceland but could open their competitive series later in that window depending on the outcome of the draw.

Another top-two finish must be secured to be in the mix for the finals in Slovakia. The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2025, with the other six runners-up playing off over two legs for the remaining three finals berths in November 2024.

2025 U21 EURO qualifying match dates in group stages:

20–28 March 2023 12–20 June 2023 4–12 September 2023 9–17 October 2023 13–21 November 2023 18–26 March 2024 2–10 September 2024 7–15 October 2024 

Play-offs: 11–19 November 2024

