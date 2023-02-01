Taylor leads way as Celtic ease past Livingston

Scottish Premiership

Celtic showed no signs of letting up in the title race as they brushed aside Livingston 3-0 in a one-sided Parkhead encounter.

Left-back Greg Taylor eventually breached a resolute Livi defence in the 29th minute with a thunderous drive and three minutes later Japan attacker Daizen Maeda rather fortuitously added a second.

Fellow countryman Kyogo Furuhashi struck on the counter just before the break with his 21st goal of the season and perhaps surprisingly that was the end of the scoring.

Livingston, fourth in the table, went into the match unbeaten in six games but they were simply outclassed by a side who have lost only once in 24 league games this season.

Lions boss David Martindale had promised to play a containing game at Parkhead but Celtic took possession of the ball from the kick-off and were reluctant to give it up.

Livi keeper Shamal George was warned by referee Nick Walsh for time wasting with only nine minutes played.

However, the champions, with Matt O’Riley and Maeda in for Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy, should have taken the lead a minute or so later when Maeda reached the byline and fizzed it across goal but somehow Jota failed to make contact from almost on the goal line.

The almost inevitable breakthrough came just before the half-hour mark when Taylor took a pass from midfielder Reo Hatate inside the Livingston box and, from 16 yards, fired across George and into the far corner of the net.

The second goal had an element of fortune, when Obileye’s attempted clearance from six yards following O’Riley’s cross into the box struck the face of Maeda and ended up in the net.

Livi nearly reduced the deficit when a slip from Celtic defender Carl Starfelt allowed Bruce Anderson through on goal. However, the Livi striker curled his shot past Hoops keeper Joe Hart but off the far post and supporting midfielder Stephane Omeonga could not get his shot on target.

Celtic’s third came when Livingston had thrown players forward.

Omeonga failed to cut out a long pass from O’Riley and Furuhashi collected the ball and outran Livi defender Jack Fitzwater before slotting low past the helpless George.

Alfredo Morelos struck twice as Rangers continued their impressive start to life under Michael Beale with a dominant 3-0 win at in-form Hearts. Rangers — for whom Malik Tillman scored the second goal — have now won 10 of their 11 matches since Beale took charge and are unbeaten in their last 13, although they remain nine points adrift of city rivals Celtic at the top.

Aberdeen started life after Jim Goodwin with another defeat after St Mirren scored twice late on to claim a 3-1 triumph and move up to fourth.

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson saw his tenure begin in the worst possible fashion with Ross McCrorie sent off with just seven minutes played for colliding with Charles Dunne.

Hosts Aberdeen managed to hold out until half-time before Curtis Main fired St Mirren ahead and, despite Bojan Miovski’s 74th-minute leveller, Main grabbed his second with nine minutes left and Declan Gallagher hit a third on the stroke of full time.

Daniel Armstrong’s goal helped Kilmarnock move off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win over relegation rivals Dundee United.

Kilmarnock moved out of the bottom two with their victory after Motherwell lost 2-0 at home to St Johnstone following goals by Drey Wright and Melker Hallberg for the visiting Saints.