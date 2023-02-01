Ten Hag's United ready to battle Magpies for silverware

Manchester United 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Erik ten Hag predictably steered Manchester United to their first Wembley visit since 2018, and to the brink of their first trophy for six years, although the Dutchman had additional reasons to be cheerful as he booked an EFL Cup Final date with Newcastle at the end of the month.

Anthony Martial and Fred scored twice in three second half minutes to secure a 5-0 aggregate win but ten Hag could also draw satisfaction from the fact that winger Jadon Sancho returned, 102 days after his last United appearance, and enjoyed a half-hour run-out.

A winning outcome was never in doubt, and Forest never seriously likely to threaten United, but that late flurry of goals guaranteed an emphatic two-legged victory.

On 73 minutes, Casemiro played Martial clear and his poor ball to Marcus Rashford saw a shot blocked by Scott McKenna — only for the rebound to break for Martial to finish left-footed.

And just minutes later, Bruno Fernandes’ cross was turned towards goal by Rashford, with the unmarked Fred bundling the ball in off his body at the far-post.

Before kick-off, Forest would hardly have brimming with confidence but the fact they lost former United midfielder Jesse Lingard to injury in warm-ups was another blow to Steve Cooper’s faint hopes off overcoming that 3-0 first leg deficit.

The late reshuffle, which involved Emmanuel Dennis stepping in and a slight tactical shift, did not initially dent Forest’s confidence.

But it was a second leg largely, and predictably, dominated by ten Hag’s in-form side, looking who extended their recent run to just one defeat in 14 league and cup games — 12 of them wins.

But, given recent events, there was plenty for ten Hag, and United supporters, to focus on as United prepared for life without Christian Eriksen, ruled out for three months with an ankle injury he sustained in the weekend FA Cup win over Reading.

New loan arrival Marcel Sabitzer, signed from Bayern Munich late on deadline day, was watching from the stands but ten Hag wanted to see how his now first-choice midfield pairing of Fred and Casemiro coped together.

The answer was, more than adequately, even if both of them would end the night with yellow cards.

Casemiro was on the end of United’s first real chance of the night, when his header, from a Luke Shaw free-kick, was kept out by Wayne Hennessey’s outstretched boot.

And Casemiro created United’s last chance of the first period with a hanging cross which Wout Weghorst met well, heading against the foot of the Forest post.

There was a spectacular Antony effort, launched over the bar from 25 yards, and Dennis was handed a shooting chance from Brennon Johnson’s cross, only to hit it directly at the back of team-mate Sam Surridge.

It was all slightly predictable, given events at the City Ground a week earlier, although the tie presented ten Hag with the opportunity to bring Sancho, whose last first-team football was in October, back into the match day squad.

The England winger had been battling issues with his mental and physical fitness and spent several weeks away from Old Trafford although he was given a warm greeting by supporters when he warmed up late in the first half.

And ten Hag’s team selection also provided another snub, in what is becoming a season of them, for Harry Maguire who was not trusted with a start, despite the tie being effectively over.

The United manager selected his first-choice central defensive pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, begging the question as to when Maguire could reasonably expect to start a meaningful game again.

But such issues are for the coming weeks. Last night, the second half continued with United again pressing for the opening goal, with the impressive Alejandro Garnacho beating Neco Williams and Hennessey beating out his near-post strike.

As the minutes ticked down, it was also time for Sancho to make his long-awaited return, along with Rashford and Martial, in a triple substitution just after the hour.

Despite that influx of attacking talent, Casemiro initially remained the most likely source of a goal, first heading just wide then shooting straight at Hennessey after neat play from Rashford and Martial.

There was a late Forest chance, substitute Danilo stinging Tom Heaton’s palms with a powerful shot but there was not even to be a consolation goal for the visitors to remember.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Heaton 6; Wan-Bissaka 6, Varane 7 (Maguire 79, 5), Martinez 6, Shaw 6; Casemiro 9 (Lindelof 79, 5), Fred 7; Garnacho 7 (Rashford 62, 7), Fernandes 8, Antony 6 (Sancho 62, 6); Weghorst 6 (Martial 62, 7).

Not used: de Gea, Malacia, Pellistri, Mainoo.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Hennessey 5; Williams 5, Boly 6, McKenna 6, Lodi 5 (Aurier 64, 6); Mangala 6, Freuler 5 (Danilo 64, 5); Johnson 7 (Mighten 64, 6), Scarpa 5 (Hammond 86), Dennis 6; Surridge 5 (Osong 86).

Not used: Shelvey, Cook, Worrall.

Referee: P Bankes 6