I’m already feeling better – Antonio Conte’s gallbladder surgery goes well

The procedure has now taken place, and Conte is set for a period away from work to recuperate.
I’m already feeling better – Antonio Conte’s gallbladder surgery goes well
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has an operation on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 18:55
Jim van Wijk

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says surgery to remove his gallbladder has “gone well” as he starts a spell of recovery.

Spurs announced on Wednesday morning the 53-year-old Italian had recently been taken ill with “severe abdominal pain”, which was diagnosed as cholecystitis and would need an operation.

The procedure has now taken place, and Conte is set for a period away from work to recuperate.

“Thank you for your lovely messages, my surgery has gone well and I’m already feeling better,” a post on Conte’s Instagram story feed read.

“Now’s time to recover, I can’t wait to get back on the field with the team.”

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini is expected to step in when Spurs host Manchester City on Sunday.

Tottenham also face Premier League matches against Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea this month, as well as a trip to the San Siro for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against AC Milan on February 14.

More in this section

Transfer deadline file photo file photo Moises Caicedo back in Brighton training after failing to secure transfer
Cork City swell Swedish ranks with signing of winger Daniel Krezic  Cork City swell Swedish ranks with signing of winger Daniel Krezic 
Manchester City v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Etihad Stadium Hakim Ziyech’s loan to PSG from Chelsea falls through due to paperwork error
TottenhamPlace: UK
<p>STATEMENT SIGNING: Snatching Mykhailo Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal was a huge coup for Chelsea. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA </p>

Big money, long contracts: Will Chelsea’s plan to disrupt transfer market pay off?

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.253 s