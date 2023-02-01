Cork City swell Swedish ranks with signing of winger Daniel Krezic 

The Swedish ranks at Cork City continue to grow.

City have announced the signing of winger Daniel Krezic from Dagerfors, swelling the Swedish contingent at the club to three, having already acquired the services of midfielder Albin Winbo, as well as full-back Kevin Čustović, who arrived on loan from Danish-outfit Vejle.

Krezic is not arriving on Leeside completely unfamiliar with the club, however. The 26-year-old knows Winbo from their time on the books of Varberg.

The forward - who has plied his trade in the Swedish top-flight for the last 3 seasons - told CorkCityFC.ie that he was pleased to be be joining for the 2023 season: “I am really excited to be at Cork City. It is a new adventure for me and I am really looking forward to helping the team in the season ahead. I am fast winger, I like to attack and take defenders on one-on-one, and I hope I can add some goals and assists to the team.”

“I know Albin (Winbo), I played with him in Varberg for a year, so I spoke to him before coming over. Of course it is easier when you know somebody; he had only good things to say about the club and the team environment, so it was very good to hear that, and I am very happy to be here.”

City manager Healy added: “Daniel is a good player and he will add to our attacking options. He’s played for the last few years in the top division in Sweden, so he has played at a good level and he has good experience. We are very pleased to have him at the club and we are looking forward to seeing him in action soon.”

Although Swedish-born, Krezic has represented North Macedonia at underage international level.