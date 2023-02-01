Ireland U21s earn second seeding for Euro qualifiers

An upturn in results by Ireland’s U21s has earned them a second seeding in Thursday’s draw for the 2025 European qualifiers.

Jim Crawford’s side usurped Sweden to claim the runners-up spot behind Italy last year but missed out on a place in this summer’s finals in Georgia and Romania in cruel fashion. Evan Ferguson and Joe Hodge, both of whom have played in the Premier League this season, were in the side beaten by Israel in a penalty shootout.