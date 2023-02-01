Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

Leicester have announced chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has relieved the club of the outstanding £194million debt which was owed to parent company King Power International
Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

DEBT CLEARED: Leicester’s owners have relieved the club of the debts owed to parent company King Power International. Pic: Tim Goode/PA

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 11:46
PA Sport

Leicester have announced chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has relieved the club of the outstanding £194million debt which was owed to parent company King Power International.

The Premier League club said over £194m in loans and related interest had been capitalised into equity issued to KPI, which is wholly owned by the Srivaddhanaprabha family.

Leicester said in a statement: “These loans have been provided by KPI to the club over the last four years to fund the construction of the club’s world-class new training ground at Seagrave and to continue to support the club’s investments into its squad and women’s football during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Their conversion into equity serves to strengthen the club’s balance sheet, reduce its interest costs, and provide further evidence of KPI’s commitment to supporting the club’s long-term sustainability.”

It is the second time the Foxes have completed a debt-to-equity transfer under the Srivaddhanaprabha family’s ownership, with £103m worth of debt relieved in 2013.

The conversion into equity has ensured all existing shareholder investment in the club will not be carried forward as debt, Leicester said.

Srivaddhanaprabha added: “Maintaining long-term stability is vital for sustainable growth and a fundamental principle that has always guided our investments in the club’s future.

Leicester won the Premier League title under their current owners in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

“We want to make sure we continue on that path from the strongest, most secure financial footing.

“I believe with all my heart in Leicester City and what the club can achieve for our fans, our people and our communities – in Leicester, Thailand and around the world.

“The faith they continue to place in us to run their club responsibly with ambition and integrity guides our decision making and remains vital to us building on one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.”

The Srivaddhanaprabha family took control of Leicester from previous owner Milan Mandaric in 2010, overseeing their Premier League title success in 2016 and FA Cup triumph in 2021.

More in this section

Transfer window verdict: How every Premier League club fared in January Transfer window verdict: How every Premier League club fared in January
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Craven Cottage Spurs boss Antonio Conte to undergo surgery to remove gall bladder
Republic of Ireland Press Conference and Training Session Ireland's Shane Duffy makes permanent move to Fulham
LeicesterPlace: UK
<p>FINAL-BOUND: Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is relishing the prospect of his first major cup final. Pic: Adam Davy/PA</p>

Nick Pope reaches his final frontier as Newcastle seek to end trophy drought

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.222 s