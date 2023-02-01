Spurs boss Antonio Conte to undergo surgery to remove gallbladder

Spurs boss Antonio Conte to undergo surgery to remove gallbladder

UNWELL: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 10:12
TJ Galvin

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery on Wednesday to have his gallbladder removed.

The Italian recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain.

It is unknown how long he will remain absent for.

A statement from Spurs said:

"Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain.

"Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation.

"Everyone at the Club wishes him well."

