Spurs boss Antonio Conte to undergo surgery to remove gallbladder

A statement from Spurs said:

"Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain.

"Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation.

"Everyone at the Club wishes him well."