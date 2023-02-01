Ireland's Shane Duffy makes permanent move to Fulham

Ireland defender Shane Duffy has joined Fulham on a permanent deal from Brighton after six and a half years at the club.

The defender has signed on a permanent deal despite playing only four minutes of Premier League football this season while on loan with the Cottagers this season.

The Derryman has signed a six-month contract with the London club until the end of the season.

The deal has been made permanent to allow Fulham sign full-back Cedric Soares on loan from Arsenal, with rules stating a club can only have two players on loan from another Premier League club. (Fulham also have Daniel James on loan from Leeds.)

Duffy was a fan favourite at Brighton after forming a strong partnership with club captain Lewis Dunk at the centre of defence as the club achieved promotion from the Championship.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom paid tribute to Duffy’s seven-year stint at Brighton, whom he joined from Blackburn.

“Shane has played such an important role during his time at the club. He was a key character in our promotion to the Premier League in his first season here. He was equally key in helping to establish the club in the Premier League and has always been extremely popular in the dressing room and with Albion fans.

“I’d like to thank him for everything and to wish him and his family all the best for the future from everyone associated with the club. His contribution to our recent history won’t be forgotten and Shane will always be assured a warm welcome at the Amex.”