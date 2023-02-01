Watch: Wrexham's Hollywood owners announce Eoghan O'Connell signing

Former Cork City defender Eoghan O'Connell has joined Wrexham from League One side Charlton.

The Welsh club are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and they announced O'Connell's signing in a video discussing the correct pronouncement of 'Eoghan'.

O'Connell, a cousin of former Ireland and Munster rugby star Paul, started his career at Celtic, featuring in the Champions League for the Scottish side. As well as a spell at Cork City, he spent time at Oldham, Walsall, Bury, and Rochdale.

He has featured 22 times for Charlton since making the move last summer but has now dropped down two levels to join what is regarded as an up and coming project.

Wrexham drew with Championship side Sheffield United last weekend in the FA Cup fifth round. Should they win the replay they would face Spurs in the next round.