Chelsea flex financial muscles but Arsenal may have won deadline day on the sly

Chelsea’s financial muscle dominated the European transfer window in a way not seen since the early days of Roman Abramovich as they took a Premier League record 120m Euro bid for Enzo Fernandez right to the wire on Tuesday night having already outspent their rivals.

But Arsenal, with a canny under-the-radar capture of midfielder Jorginho, may well have won deadline day on the sly.

All the attention was on Stamford Bridge on the final day of the winter window as Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly sought to take his spending in January towards 400m Euros with a bid for World Cup winner Fernandez from Benfica.

It took two days of intense negotiations, complicated by Chelsea’ desire to spread payment for the player over many instalments, to get the deal close to completion as the clock ran down.

However, even before Fernandez underwent a medical in Portugal, it was clear this window, despite the economic gloom in the UK and Europe, would be a record breaking one, smashing the previous high of 488m Euros.

In fact, that figure had been surpassed even before deadline day arrived and the fact that Chelsea almost eclipsed it alone is certain to fuel the debate over whether the Premier League now has an unfair advantage in the market.

That’s certainly the view of clubs such as Juventus and Barcelona, who have still not given up on the idea of a Super League to close the gap. But when you consider Chelsea spent almost twice as much as any other club in Europe this window (and that’s before you add in Fernandez) that gap is not small – and the Premier League won’t be giving up its riches lightly.

However, money doesn’t always buy you happiness and Chelsea’s spending has the feel of a gamble.

When it comes to the players brought in, there’s no doubt they are exciting choices. The list also includes 100m man Mykhailo Mudryk, tipped as a future Ballon D’Or winner by some, Benoit Badiashile (40m Euros), Noni Madueke (33m Euros), David Fofana (10m Euros), Andrey Santos (20m Euros), Joao Felix (loan) and Malo Gusto (35m Euros).

But none of those names guarantee success – and only three can be added to Chelsea’s Champions League squad when they face Dortmund in the last 16 this month. So, there must be serious questions around how manager Graham Potter integrates them into his squad and how he keeps so many big names happy in what is currently a difficult season in which his side sit 10th in the table.

Arsenal, by contrast, have been spending money with a little less brashness but no less ambition – and perhaps in a more strategic fashion.

They couldn’t prise midfielder Moises Caicedo out of Brighton, despite offering almost 90m Euros, but instead surprised everyone with a 15m move for Chelsea’s Jorginho.

The transfer sees the Italian international, 31, sign an 18-month contract with a one-year extension option.

It’s a deal which confused some; after all the languid deep-lying midfielder doesn’t seem to fit Arsenal’s model of all-action, high-pressing youngsters.

But Arsenal legend Paul Merson, speaking on Sky Sports, sees it as a move which will strengthen Arsenal’s title challenge, especially as it comes on the back of news that fellow midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be out long-term with a knee injury.

Merson said: “Jorginho is so intelligent. He’ll protect the back four. He just gives it simple and he’ll be feeding Saka and Martinelli. For me, he’s a top signing. He knows the game and will bring experience and calmness. He never panics on the ball.

“People will say he slows the tempo down but sometimes that needs to happen at Arsenal. You can’t keep playing at 100 miles an hour all the time.”

Like other recent signings, such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho brings knowledge of what it takes to win trophies, a point referenced by Arteta who said: "Jorginho is a midfield player who has intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League experience. He has won in his career but still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here."

If some Arsenal fans are unsure about the deal there are plenty of Manchester United supporters wondering why their club didn't make a move for a player who scored 29 goals in 213 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Champions League along the way.

United needed a midfielder after Christian Eriksen picked up an injury which will keep him out until at least April. So, they turned to Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer for a loan move, perhaps a similar short-term fix to striker Wout Weghorst.

Liverpool didn't even get that far, failing to get involved on deadline day – and that has left the Kop nervous of a painful end to what has already been an extremely difficult season.

In a deadline day quirk, Spurs brought in one right-back, Pedro Porro from Porto (who will cost them 45m Euros in the summer) and then sent another, Djed Spence, who they bought for 22m Euros last year but have left on the sidelines ever since, on loan to Rennes.

Reports that Antonio Conte never wanted Spence in the first place are unconfirmed - but strengthens a suggestion that money in the Premier League is often spent on a whim.

Spurs, after all, also sent Republic star Matt Doherty on loan to Atletico Madrid having under-used him since a 15m Euro move from Wolves in 2020.

Elsewhere, Southampton beat sorry Everton to the signing of 20-year-old Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana for a club record fee of 30m Euros. The youngster made headlines at the World Cup after being clocked as the fastest player in the tournament.

It left Everton, who have just appointed new manager Sean Dyche, desperately searching for a last-minute signing to appease fans after also missing out on moves for Man United winger Anthony Elanga and Sheffield United striker Ilman Ndiaye.

For those tempted to think that Arteta’s swoop for Jorginho also smelled of last-minute panic, it’s worth pointing out that he tried to sign the midfielder in 2020 – and was assistant at Manchester City when Pep Guardiola also made a bit for the Italian.

Guardiola was, as so often, quiet on deadline day. However, he did send Joao Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich following reports of a fall out with the full-back.

That's reminiscent of Arteta's determination to move Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of Arsenal in similar circumstances.

But will Potter at Chelsea have the same level of power as he now balances a squad of superstars handed to him in the space of a few weeks? It’s a 400m Euro gamble that could see the club win big or implode – and nobody can really be sure which is most likely.

One thing is certain, you don’t spend that much money and not expect to win trophies.