Positive news for Evan Ferguson after injury scare

The Ireland striker is not expected to be out for as long as initially feared.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 06:01
John Fallon

Hopes are high that Evan Ferguson’s season isn’t over following initial results from medical scans on the injury inflicted by Liverpool’s Fabinho on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion striker required lengthy treatment before hobbling off following the challenge from behind that erroneously earned only a booking for the Brazilian.

Ferguson, whose rapid ascent has put him in pole position to start Ireland’s Euro qualification opener against France on March 27, left the Amex Stadium on crutches and with his knee in a brace.

Brighton have yet to post an official update but fears of a fracture or tendon rupture appear to have dissipated and his lay-off is being estimated in weeks rather than months.

The Meathman has scored three Premier League goals since his strike against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

After making cameos off the bench in the pair of November friendlies against Norway and Malta, a start for his third cap in the France curtain-raiser against Latvia on March 22 was inevitable. He’ll have six weeks to prove his fitness.

Meanwhile, the next bunch of Ireland U21 players aiming to emulate Ferguson’s rise will play their first international of the season at Turners Cross against Iceland on Sunday, March 26.

It’s the first time in 14 years for the U21s to play in Cork and they could remain there for the Euro 2025 qualifiers. The draw for that campaign will take place this Thursday in Nyon.

“When you see how much the Cork public came out to watch other Irish international sides and their hometown Cork City you can’t help but be enticed to play a game in what is a great city,” said Ireland boss Jim Crawford, who recently penned a contract extension.

Ireland’s U19s will host their Euro qualifiers during the same window in Wexford and Waterford, the first of three games going ahead on March 22 against Slovakia.

