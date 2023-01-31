Man Utd keep hold of Alessia Russo through deadline after Arsenal interest

The Gunners had been looking to bolster their attack and launched a big-money bid for Russo a few days ago.
Manchester United have kept hold of England striker Alessia Russo after turning down two bids from Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 17:52
Simon Peach and Rachel Steinberg

Alessia Russo has remained a Manchester United player after Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal tried to sign the England striker before the transfer deadline.

The Gunners had been looking to bolster their attack and launched a big-money bid for Russo a few days ago.

That bid was rejected by United, as was a follow-up world record offer – reported to be just under £500,000 – and Russo was still a United player when the transfer window closed at 5pm on Tuesday.

Alessia Russo is in demand (PA)

That deal would have surpassed the £350,000-£400,000 initially thought to have been paid by Barcelona to sign England team-mate Keira Walsh from Manchester City in September.

That number was later called into question when Barcelona women’s general manager Markel Zubizarreta told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo the club paid less than 350,000 Euros (£310,000) for the midfielder, without revealing the exact amount.

Russo has netted five goals across nine WSL appearances for United this season and would have been an ideal solution for Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall.

Russo would have been an ideal solution for Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, pictured (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The Gunners have lost forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

United lead the WSL, level on points with defending champions Chelsea, while Arsenal sit third, three points behind but with a game in hand.

Russo scored four times to help England win Euro 2022, including a memorable backheel in the semi-final victory over Sweden that earned her a nomination for the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year.

<p>SHIELS LEAVES: Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland Women. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Kenny Shiels leaves his role as manager of Northern Ireland Women

