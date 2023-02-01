Premier League: Five of the smartest moves of the January window 

Danilo (Nottingham Forest)

The Brazilian became Forest's 24th signing since promotion last summer, a mega-churn that looks less like chaotic panic and more like evolution on steroids given that Steve Cooper's pick'n'mix currently lie 13th in the Premier League table.

The 21-year-old, who cost 20.4million Euros plus add-ons from Palmeiras, arrived as a significant mid-season upgrade for the deep-lying midfield three in the 4-3-1-2 formation Cooper prefers and Jonjo Shelvey, set to join from Newcastle, has been recruited to play alongside him.

Danilo arrived at the City Ground without any international representation to his name but was nevertheless an important part of a Palmeiras side that was used to winning, and lifted the Copa Libertadores in both 2020 and 2021.

A different task awaits him once he is up to speed in English football of course, but he will be keen to show that previous links with Arsenal and Manchester United were not just agent talk.

Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Bringing in a right-back who can attack as well as defend was an absolute no-brainer for Antonio Conte and a blessed relief for Tottenham fans who have had to put up with Emerson Royal, seemingly unable to do either.

The Spaniard's initial loan luring from Sporting Lisbon, for a pay-in-the-summer fee of around 48million Euros, was protracted to say the least but when it it ever otherwise when Daniel Levy is pulling the (purse) strings? Matt Doherty was packed off to Atletico Madrid and Djed Spence aka the Invisible Man to Stade Rennais to claw back some of that in loan fees.

Porro, 23, is set for an instant debut on Sunday on the right of Conte's four man midfield - against Manchester City, who sold him in 2020 without ever having played him. Will Pep Guardiola live to regret that? Porro once said Pep "didn't even know they hired me".

Jorginho (Arsenal)

Arsenal wanted Brighton's Moises Caicedo but ended up with a 31-year-old spat out of the other end of the Chelsea long-contract sausage machine - it is fair to say, then, that some Gunners fans are not impressed.

But what's not to like about adding a proven campaigner on an 18th-month deal to a squad that could do with a little extra nous to the youthful dynamic that has taken Mikel Arteta's men to the Premier League summit? And for under 14million Euros? Sounds like a bargain even of the Italian remains a fringe man for the rest of the campaign.

Bringing in some short-term cover for Thomas Partey - currently an injury doubt - and Martin Odegaard makes perfect sense, especially if Caicedo can be prised from the Seagulls in the summer. Or even, as some Gooners have been daring to dream, they celebrate winning the title by splashing out on a certain Declan Rice...

Danny Ings (West Ham)

A strange one considering the striker arrived from Aston Villa with an injury history longer than a Tolstoy novel - and was promptly injured again 15 seconds into his debut - but hear me out.

The 30-year-old ex-England front-man is not expected to be sidelined long by a knee that probably has a needle sticking out of it right now, or at least that is what West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping.

But just a handful of goals from Ings would be enough to keep the Hammers up, especially now Jarrod Bowen has started to find the net after some dismal pre-World Cup performances that saw him fail to make the cut for Qatar.

And who knows? Perhaps the extra fire-power could also take the Hammers all the way in the Europa Conference League. Value for money, then, from an initial out lay of under 14million Euros.

Weston McKennie (Leeds)

It's a big few weeks coming up for Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, where the locals remain unconvinced of his worth to carry on the work of their beloved Marcelo Bielsa.

A club that is set to become American owned has backed the Yank in the transfer marker however, with French forward Georginio Rutter and Austrian defender Max Wober brought in to strengthen at either end.

It is McKennie's loan arrival from Juventus that could prove most significant however. Marsch has continued the high energy football preached by Bielsa but it has looked decidedly ragged and random in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old USA international will add quality as well as verve to his fellow countryman's midfield and despite being seen as expendable by the Juve hierarchy nevertheless leaves Serie A with his CV significantly enhanced. Three goals so far this season is not that impressive but two have been in the Champions League.