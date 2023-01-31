Kenny Shiels leaves his role as manager of Northern Ireland Women

He led Northern Ireland to a first ever major tournament in Euro 2022.
Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 18:29
Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland Women.

Having taken up the position in 2019, Shiels led Northern Ireland to a first ever major tournament in Euro 2022.

They were underdogs going into the competition and finished bottom of England’s group, scoring just one goal and losing all of their matches.

Shiels said: “I have enjoyed my time as senior women’s manager immensely.

“I have worked hard with the players to raise their expectations and change their style of play so that we were a team to be reckoned with.

“This success has generated record attendance figures at senior women’s games and I was delighted to see so many of the Green and White Army travel to England to cheer us on last summer at the Euros".

“I want to thank everyone who has backed me, and the team, during my time as manager.” Northern Ireland failed to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, finishing behind England and Austria in their group, but secured a record points tally of 19 in qualifying.

They are not scheduled to play another competitive match until the start of qualifying for Euro 2025.

“Kenny’s impact on the women’s and girls’ game in Northern Ireland has been transformative,” Irish FA chief executive officer Patrick Nelson said.

“Securing that historic qualification to the Euros is forever etched in Irish FA history.

“We thank Kenny for his contribution to this and the success of the senior women’s team in recent years.”

