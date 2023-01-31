Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk unlikely to face ban over racial slur on social media

The Ukrainian has apologised via a statement from his representatives
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk unlikely to face ban over racial slur on social media
Mykhailo Mudryk is unlikely to face a ban for using a racial slur in a TikTok video (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 16:39
Jamie Gardner

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk is unlikely to face a ban for using a racial slur in a social media post, the PA news agency understands.

The Ukrainian has apologised via a statement from his representatives for using the term while reciting song lyrics in a TikTok video.

The Football Association is seeking clarification and observations from Mudryk and his club over when the recording was made, when it was posted online and when it was deleted.

88.5million The total value of Mudryk's transfer to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk

While the FA is able to charge players for discriminatory behaviour away from a football setting under new guidelines issued in 2020, PA understands the FA is unlikely to charge the player in this case based on the information it already holds about it, and instead is likely to remind Mudryk of his responsibilities.

Acts of discrimination can be classed as aggravated breaches of FA Rule E3.1 governing misconduct, and where a charge is issued and proven for such a breach, the starting sanction is six matches.

Mudryk’s representatives told The Sun: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed.”

More in this section

Gavin Kilkenny completes transfer deadline day move to Charlton Athletic Gavin Kilkenny completes transfer deadline day move to Charlton Athletic
Christian Eriksen file photo Erik ten Hag confident Manchester United can cope without Christian Eriksen
Manchester United v Reading: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Eriksen out until April, Konate added to Liverpool injury list
ChelseaMudrykPlace: UK
<p>PEP TALK: Joao Cancelo has left Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)</p>

Joao Cancelo: Playing time behind Bayern Munich move, not any problems with Pep

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.231 s