Gavin Kilkenny completes transfer deadline day move to Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have officially completed the signing of midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

The 22-year-old arrives on loan from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Dublin native has been capped by Republic of Ireland at U15, U16, U17, U19 and U21 level and recently spent the first half of the season in the Championship with Stoke City.

That move didn't work out as planned but speaking to club's official website, the playmaker admits he is exciting by the new challenge at Charlton.

“I’m delighted to be joining Charlton. It’s obviously a huge club and it’s a really great opportunity for me," said Kilkenny.

"I really enjoyed working with Dean Holden at Stoke, albeit briefly, and I want to repay the faith he has shown in me by bringing me here. Hopefully we can start pushing up the table to get this club back where it belongs.”

Charlton manager Dean Holden also admitted that he is pleased to reunite with Kilkenny.

“Gavin is a player I know well, having worked with him at Stoke," insisted Holden.

"We are very fortunate we could get him, especially given the number of games he played in Bournemouth’s promotion campaign to the Premier League last season. He has got bags of energy, very good technical ability and a top class attitude.”

Club Owner and CEO Thomas Sandgaard added: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to complete the loan signing of Gavin Kilkenny. He’s a talented, young midfielder, who Dean knows well. He will bring further quality and control to our midfield, so I look forward to watching him play.”