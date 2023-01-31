Eriksen out until April, Konate added to Liverpool injury list

Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen is facing a long injury layoff, with the club confirming he's not expected back in action until April.
Eriksen continues to undergo treatment on an ankle injury picked up against Reading in their fourth round FA cup game last weekend. They are hoping that he will make it back before the season ends.
"Of course he is disappointed about," said manager Eric Ten Hag, "we are disappointed about. It happens in top football. It shouldn't have happened but it did. You have to deal with it".
When asked if there would be any last minute move on deadline day to cover Eriksen, Ten Hag said: "We have players in the midfield department, good players. We also have players who can fill the gap."
Jurgen Klopp's injury list is growing with Ibrahima Konate added to it, meanwhile. Konate is out for three weeks due to a hamstring injury which will see him miss Wolves, the derby clash with Everton. He may also miss out on the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.