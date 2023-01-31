Republic of Ireland Under-21s to play Iceland friendly in Cork

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s will take on Iceland in a friendly at Turner’s Cross on Sunday, March 26 – it has been confirmed.

The Under-21s will play in Cork for the first time in 14 years with Jim Crawford’s team using the friendly as preparation for their upcoming UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualification campaign.

It is understood that Crawford is keen to play more games on Leeside and it could even become their base for those upcoming qualifiers.

“I’m really excited to be bringing a team to Cork and showing our fans the talent that Irish football has to offer," said Crawford.

“When you see how much the Cork public came out to watch other Irish international sides and their hometown Cork City you can’t help but be enticed to play a game in what is great city.

“We had some amazing games in Tallaght Stadium and the fans in Dublin really got behind us and I have every hope those in Cork and beyond will do just the same.

“Iceland will be a tough opponent and like ourselves reached the play-offs in the last campaign. It’s the reason I wanted test ourselves against such quality players and it will make for a fascinating game.”

This will be the 21s first game of 2023 will see a new generation of players head to the Rebel County in their first game on Irish soil since almost 7,000 fans packed into Tallaght Stadium for the play-offs with Israel last September.

Turner’s Cross has long been a host to Under-21s internationals with Ireland facing some of Europe’s heavyweights such as Germany, England, France and Portugal and ticket details for this game will be released in due course.

This Thursday, Crawford will discover who his U-21s will face in qualification when the draw is made in Nyon, Switzerland. Ireland U21s’ recent run to a first ever play-off saw them rise to an all-time high place of 19th in the UEFA rankings.