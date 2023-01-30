FA Cup draw: Wrexham could face Spurs, Man City go to Bristol City

Wrexham will host Premier League opposition if they can overcome Sheffield United after drawing Tottenham at home in the FA Cup fifth round.
John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.
Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides not having played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.
Manchester United could have an all-Premier League clash, but will have to wait to find out their opponents with Derby and West Ham playing on Monday.
Stoke host Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool with a late winner on Sunday.
Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland after the teams could not be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Southampton play the winner of the replay between Luton and Grimsby, while Ipswich or Burnley will take on Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood.
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United
Bristol City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham United
Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town