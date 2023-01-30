Swansea condemn 'vile' racist abuse of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi

Swansea have said they are 'sickened' by 'disgusting' racist social media abuse aimed at Michael Obafemi following his loan switch to Burnley
ABUSE: Michael Obafemi of Republic of Ireland during the international friendly match against Norway at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 19:35
PA Sport

Swansea have said they are "sickened" by "disgusting" racist social media abuse aimed at Ireland striker Michael Obafemi following his loan switch to Burnley.

The 22-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for Swansea, has joined Vincent Kompany's side until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent transfer.

Swansea say the offensive posts have been reported to South Wales Police.

In a statement, the Welsh club said: "Swansea City is aware of disgusting racist abuse posted on social media in relation to Michael Obafemi's loan move to Burnley.

"The club is sickened by the vile language used in the offending posts, and is working to identify those responsible and take the strongest possible action.

"The matter has been reported to South Wales Police, who are investigating. There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in society or football."

